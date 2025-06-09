Aamir Khan is all set to make a grand yet subtle comeback with his feel good film Sitaare Zameen Par and we are expecting all good things from the film. Good content and even better box office numbers, especially because it has been long since the actor delivered his last hit at the box office!

Mr Perfectionist’s Last Hit

The superstar delivered his last superhit in 2016 with Dangal! Ever since, fans have been waiting for that one phenomenal film that breaks records every single day and makes us take pride in Hindi Cinema!

Aamir Khan’s Last Flop!

Aamir Khan delivered his last flop with his last debacle, Laal Singh Chadha, which arrived in 2022 and clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar‘s Raksha Bandhan! In fact, both superstars tanked at the box office with their films that year, making the clash a disastrous one to remember!

Salman Khan’s Last Three Flops!

Interestingly, while Aamir is struggling at the box office for a hit, even friend, competitor, and ally, Salman Khan, is going through the same dull phase! Despite this, Bhai has delivered his last flop in 2009! And no, as per everyone’s memory, it must be Veer, but Veer was not a box office flop as per the parameters! In fact, Salman Khan’s last flop film was London Dreams in 2009! So, after spotting this unique trivia, we decided to compare the last three flops of the two Khan superstars – the budget of these flop films and the losses they made against this budget!

Here are the budgets and the box office collections of Salman Khan‘s last three films, as well as the total investments made and the total loss incurred.

London Dreams: Budget: 45 crore | Collection: 28.6 crore

Main Aur Mrs Khanna: Budget: 28 crore | Collection: 7.28 crore

Yuvvraaj: Budget: 45 crore | Collection: 16.67 crore

Total Investment: 118 crore | Total Collection: 52.55 crore

Aamir Khan’s Last Three Flops!

Aamir Khan‘s last disaster arrived in 2022 with Laal Singh Chadha, and before that, it was Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018. But even before that, his last flop film was Mangal Pandey: The Rising, which was released in theaters in 2005.

Here are the budgets and the box office collections of Aamir Khan’s last three films, the total investments made, and the total loss incurred.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Budget: 180 crore | Collection: 58.68 crore

Thugs Of Hindostan: Budget: 250 crore | Collection: 145.29 crore

Mangal Pandey: Budget: 34 crore | Collection: 27.6 crore

Total Investment: 464 crore | Total Collection: 231.57 crore

Interestingly, while Aamir Khan definitely made a loss of 231.57 crore with three films, when it comes to comparisons with the investments, it is Salman Khan who delivered a loss of 55.4% with the three films as compared to Aamir Khan’s 50% loss! Hoping Sitaare Zameen Par turns the tables for Aamir Khan’s personal box office growth!

