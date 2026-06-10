The previous episode of General Hospital saw Cassius making a major confession as he told Liesl his true identity and that he was not Nathan. Portia’s baby shower was a tense affair due to Curtis. Sidwell was on the warpath; Willow was left blindsided while Brook Lynn issued an apology.

The drama, the secrets, the risk, the revenge, the relief, the plotting, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 10, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 10, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Carly taking action. She has had enough of waiting around, and it seems she is willing to do something about what has been bothering her. Is this related to Josslyn? Or is this about Brennan and Valentin? Meanwhile, Trina makes a bold decision.

As expected from Curtis and Jordan’s presence, the two could not even keep their drama away from Portia’s baby shower. Now that the tension is high once again, Trina is done with it. She is about to make a big decision. What will it be, and is it related to her parents Portia and Curtis’ clashes?

On the other hand, Dante gets bad news. Is this about Rocco and Britt? Or is this about Lulu instead? When Willow receives a tempting offer, what will she do? Is this from Brennan? After all, Willow came over to inject the drug into Brennan since Nina was not present. That’s when Willow is shocked.

Because she realizes that Nina has not been administering the drug to him anymore. When Brennan stops Willow from injecting him and asks her to stop, will she listen or refuse? Elsewhere, Curtis and Portia clash. But what is new in that? Is Portia going to call him out for his ridiculous behavior?

And lastly, Lucas’ life remains in danger after Sidwell shot him, believing that he killed Marco. Their heated confrontation led to this mess, and when Laura found Lucas lying on the road, she was left beyond shocked. Will she be able to save Lucas in time, or is his life truly under some massive risk?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 9, 2026): Portia’s Baby Shower Is Tense, Sidwell Is On The Warpath While Willow Is Blindsided

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