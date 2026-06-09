The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah asking Brady for help as doubts arose in her mind. On the other hand, Philip threatened Xander, causing the friction between the brothers to increase again. Elsewhere, EJ’s offer was refused. And then last but not least, Rolf examined Lexie.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the doubts, the danger, the confessions, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 9, 2026

The episode on Tuesday sees Joy coming between Alex and Stephanie. While she was away from town, Joy and Alex had been busy spending a lot of time together with their daughter, Kelsey. It has been no secret that even though the baby’s existence shocked him, he wants to be a father to her.

But this change has clearly put a strain on Alex’s marriage with Stephanie. Now that the latter is back, Joy is bound to cause some trouble between them. What will she do, and how will this change things for them? Up next, EJ warns Gwen. Now that they are not working together, things are tense.

Both of them have big egos and want to come out on top. Is this why EJ is issuing a warning? How will Gwen respond to it? Will she have a threat of her own? Meanwhile, Javi asks Gabi for a favor. What is on his mind, and why does he need the help of his cousin sister? How will Gabi react to it?

And then lastly, Kristen and Xander bond. The two may be spending time together and bonding over their own set of troubles, but there is nothing permanent about this. After all, Xander is still hopeful about getting back with Sarah, even though the latter is enjoying a new romance with Brady.

What exactly does Xander have in store for him? And what does Kristen? What about their exes, Sarah and Brady? Stay tuned to find out the details.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 8, 2026): Philip Threatens Xander, Sarah Asks Brady For Help While EJ’s Offer Is Refused

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News