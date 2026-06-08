The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will and Electra stayed strong despite him being fired from Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Katie and Brooke had an intense face-off where accusations were hurled, and things got tense as the latter even slapped the former.

The drama, rivalry, suspicions, revenge, changes, mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 8, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Will and Electra taking their relationship to the next level. Even though Will was fired from Forrester, shattering the dream of them working together for longer, the two are holding strong. Not only are the lovebirds getting stronger, but their romance is also getting heated.

Will has accepted the offer to join Logan and is elated to work in his family company, where he will be valued and appreciated. And he is even more delighted about the quality time he is getting with Electra now that she has moved back in with him. How much farther will they go for their love?

On the other hand, Brooke and Katie come to an understanding. The two have been on the outs ever since Brooke could not digest the success of Katie on her own. And now more than ever, Katie is determined to make Logan the biggest success of the fashion world. What is in store for them?

Is Brooke going to continue to be insecure, or will her delusions keep her underestimating Logan and Katie? What understanding will the two reach this time? And then lastly, Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan. Liam is a part of the company, and now so is Will.

This means Wyatt is the only Spencer brother missing from the mix, and Liam wants to fill the gap. Wyatt only recently returned home and already gave Logan a boost by securing the Hope for the Future diamond. Is he going to take the plunge and join Katie’s fashion house, or is he unsure?

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