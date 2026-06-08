Emerging as the year’s biggest Tamil blockbuster at the box office to date, Karuppu is a high-octane action drama that follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who appears in human form as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system exploiting ordinary people

Karuppu Cast & Crew

Prime Video today announced the exclusive worldwide streaming premiere of Tamil mega blockbuster Karuppu on the service. Directed by RJ Balaji, this fantasy action drama is produced by S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Headlined by Suriya, the film features RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

Karuppu Plot & Release Date

Karuppu is a Tamil-language fantasy action film that combines a divine mythology and a high-stakes courtroom drama. Karuppu follows the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who takes the human form of a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system exploiting ordinary people. When vulnerable people are exploited by a predatory lawyer, the deity steps in to ensure justice.

Hailed as the biggest Tamil film of the year, with a record-breaking performance at the box office, Karuppu will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and as Veerabhadrudu in Telugu, reaching audiences across India in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide on June 12.

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Karuppu Trailer

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