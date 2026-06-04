Post Baahubali, a lot of things changed for Pan-Indian Cinema, and all for the good! While SS Rajamouli’s RRR reached the Oscars for Naatu Naatu, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 turned into a box office riot! And with these pan-Indian films emerged the pan-Indian stars – Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, and others! So when Ram Charan promised a massive entertainer with Peddi, the anticipation was at an all-time high!

The film starts with a dejected Boman Irani, the head of India’s sports selection committee, who is slammed by the sports minister after India brings in only two medals. However, he bumps into a town that is enthusiastic about every sport as the youngsters idolize Peddi Sir – a man who plays almost every sport – out of compulsion, not choice!

In the first ten minutes, the film says Peddi almost 30 times! However, before Ram Charan, the film introduces Divyenndu, who is clearly living his Munna Bhaiya era here as well, probably the antagonist! I am 30 minutes into the film, and I have three distinct thoughts about how it might unfold over the next 2 hours!

Terrible Dubbing

I am watching the Hindi version of the film, and the dubbing is terrible! It is Bhojpuri-flavored Hindi, but it sounds too forced in the entire setup. It just does not fit in! Ram Charan starts speaking in an alien accent as soon as he enters the frame. I mean, it is not even hilarious! It is only embarrassing!

The Background Music Bizarre & Loud

The BGM is bizarre. While everyone is talking in Bhojpuri and the background music is too loud and noisy, it becomes bizarre when Ram Charan’s introduction frame is set to a foot-tapping English rap! I mean, why? I did not get the logic of introducing a town boy to the background of some peppy English lyrics!

Rai Rai Raa Raa Looks Good!

Let me admit that Rai Rai Raa Raa does look good on screen, but it comes out of nowhere! The dubbing is still terrible, and the narration voice is almost similar to the supporting characters and extras! All of them have the same voice, and I cannot unhear it!

The female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, has yet to enter the film frame, and I hope the film takes a better turn once she arrives!

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For a full review of Peddi, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Peddi Premiere Show Ticket Price: How Much Do Ram Charan’s Film Tickets Cost?

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