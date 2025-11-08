Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, is one of the most anticipated releases of Tollywood of 2026. After the debacle of Game Changer, Ram will be hoping for a solid comeback at the Indian box office. On the other hand, it’s also an important film for Janhvi, who is hoping to spread her wings on a pan-India level. The film is so huge that on its opening day, it could enter Janhvi’s top 5 grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Janhvi Kapoor is ready with her second South movie

After the successful debut with Dhadak in 2018, the actress has created her space and awareness among moviegoers. Along with some decent performances in the kitty, she is known for her glamorous presence in films. Apart from Bollywood, she is also exploring the South cinema, and her first attempt was Devara, alongside Jr. NTR. Now, she is ready for her second South movie with Ram, which releases on March 27.

Peddi is likely to enter Janhvi’s top 5 grossers on day 1

Peddi is enjoying good buzz on the ground level, all thanks to the positive reception of the first shot glimpse that was unveiled several months back. As the film approaches its release date, the buzz is expected to intensify. In such a scenario, the film is expected to score 40-50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It might even go higher.

With such a start, Janhvi Kapoor will easily secure her fifth-highest-grossing film on the opening day itself. Yes, with a start of 40-50 crores, Peddi will comfortably surpass Mr & Mrs Mahi‘s lifetime collection of 35.14 crores to become her fifth-highest-grosser. It also has an outside chance of beating Param Sundari’s 54.85 crores to secure the fourth place on the list.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s highest-grossing films in India (net):

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 68.05 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores

