Even though Bugonia earned strong reviews, the film is heading toward a major box office disappointment. Starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, the movie has managed to keep itself visible in the US domestic market, staying within the top four positions on the daily charts throughout the week.

Bugonia Box Office Performance

As of Thursday, Bugonia has grossed around $15 million worldwide, against a heavy production budget estimated to be between $45 and $55 million. Out of this, $8.8 million came from domestic theaters, while the rest, around $7 million, came from international markets. The daily earnings have been steady but far from impressive, exhibiting small drops rather than sharp declines.

On Thursday, the film collected approximately $582K in the US, representing a 10.8% decrease from the previous day’s $651K, according to Box Office Mojo. Despite the fall, it held its number four spot on the daily chart, showing a slow but consistent run.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

North America – $8.8m

International – $7m

Worldwide – $15.8m

Bugonia Trails Behind The Favourite & Poor Things

When compared to Yorgos Lanthimos’ other works, Bugonia has performed better than a few of his past films. It has already surpassed The Killing of a Sacred Deer ($2.2m), starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, as well as Alps ($16,507) and Attenberg ($24,306). Domestically, it has also overtaken Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness ($5m) and is expected to surpass its worldwide total soon. The film is now close to overtaking the domestic earnings of The Lobster ($9m), another Lanthimos film starring Colin Farrell.

However, Bugonia is far behind Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s more successful pairings, The Favourite ($34.3m) and Poor Things ($34.5m), both of which had stronger box office runs. The current trend suggests that while Bugonia may outpace some of the director’s niche films, it will remain well below the scale of his biggest hits.

