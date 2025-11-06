Bugonia brought Emma Stone face-to-face with one of the boldest moments of her career. The Oscar-winning actress shaved her head on camera in one take, a scene that left her “so afraid” during filming. The remake of the Korean sci-fi film Save the Green Planet! demanded total commitment from Stone, who plays Michelle Fuller, a powerful pharmaceutical CEO kidnapped by two conspiracy-obsessed men convinced she is an alien.

Emma Stone Reveals She Was “So Afraid” While Filming the Head-Shaving Scene

Stone described the moment to Entertainment Weekly, recalling how she tried to stay completely still as the cameras rolled. “I was meditating on stay still, just stay still,” she said. There was no room for error. The crew had only one chance to capture it, with four cameras rolling from every angle. She admitted she feared ruining the shot, saying she tried to “play dead” while the razors moved across her scalp.

Exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis and Stavros Halkias Now playing in select theaters, everywhere October 31 via @FocusFeatures pic.twitter.com/R4SmKOWBVE — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 24, 2025

Yorgos Lanthimos on Convincing Emma Stone to Shave Her Head

Yorgos Lanthimos, who has directed Stone in The Favourite, Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and the short film Bleat, said convincing her to shave her head wasn’t hard. “She read it first, and she had the slightest hesitation just before, not hesitation to do it, but she had kind of a knot in her stomach. But it happened. Thankfully, we did it. We only had one shot to achieve it. And then she felt great. She saw herself and she really loved it, and she felt very free.”

Inside Bugonia: The Scene That Tested Emma Stone’s Nerves

In Bugonia, Emma Stone’s Michelle becomes the subject of bizarre experiments by her captors, led by Jesse Plemons’ character Teddy. They believe shaving her head and coating her body with lotion will block her alien powers. Stone explained that the process was not easy, since human skin stays at about 98.6 degrees, a “melting point for a lot of creams,” and the team had to experiment with different mixtures to make the scene work.

Bugonia Box Office Success & Critical Praise

The film, which opened on October 31, marks another striking collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos. The comedy sci-fi also stars Stavros Halkias, Aidan Delbis, and Alicia Silverstone. It premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival to glowing reviews and currently holds an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

During its Halloween weekend debut, Bugonia brought in $5 million, becoming Lanthimos’ biggest opening weekend ever. The film has now reached $11.3 million and continues its slow climb at the box office.

Emma Stone’s transformation in Bugonia became one of the film’s most talked-about moments, even inspiring a marketing campaign that offered free screenings for bald viewers or those willing to shave their heads.

BUGONIA. Watch the official trailer now. A Yorgos Lanthimos film, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Only in theaters October 24. pic.twitter.com/jxeU3oDLrV — Bugonia (@bugoniafilm) August 28, 2025

