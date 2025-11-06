The latest installment in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, is all set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025. Fans are waiting with bated breath, and for good reason: the film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the filmmaker behind the last two critically acclaimed entries, Prey (2022) and Predator: Killer of Killers (2025). As for Badlands, if you’re wondering whether it includes a post-credits scene like Killer of Killers and how it fits into the franchise timeline, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Predator: Badlands?

Earlier this year, the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers featured an exciting post-credits scene that teased the return of iconic characters – Prey’s lead Naru (Amber Midthunder), Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch from the original Predator (1987), and Danny Glover’s Mike Harrigan from Predator 2 – all seen in cryogenic pods, preserved in suspended animation.

According to an earlier report by SlashFilm, Predator: Badlands includes a brief extra scene that appears right after the film ends but before the credits start rolling. Apart from this short sequence, the film does not feature a traditional post-credits scene once the end credits begin.

Predator: Badlands Timeline in Alien & Predator Franchise

In an earlier interview with IGN (via ComicBook), filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg revealed that Predator: Badlands is set many years into the future, indicating that it’s ahead of the timeline of all previously released Alien and Predator films. This makes it a perfect entry point for viewers who haven’t seen the earlier installments: they can enjoy Badlands as a stand-alone story.

However, Predator: Badlands still exists within the shared Alien Universe, which becomes evident through one of its main characters, Thia (Elle Fanning), a humanoid android owned by Weyland-Yutani, the powerful corporation first introduced in Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) and later in James Cameron’s Aliens (1986).

More About Predator: Badlands

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

