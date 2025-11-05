Good Fortune took Keanu Reeves into a different space, more specifically, in a fantasy comedy with a moral edge. Known for his roles in John Wick and The Matrix, Reeves stepped into something lighter yet thoughtful, playing an angel named Gabriel who tries to teach a human a lesson about the meaning of wealth and happiness. The film, written and directed by Aziz Ansari, received fairly positive reviews but could not turn those into box office numbers.

Good Fortune Digital & Blu-ray Release Dates Confirmed

Lionsgate has announced that Good Fortune will make its digital debut via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on Friday, November 7. Once released, viewers can rent or purchase the film on major platforms including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube. As of now, Prime Video has already listed Good Fortune for pre-order at $19.99, as per Forbes. Lionsgate has confirmed that Good Fortune will hit digital platforms on November 7, while the 4K UHD (+ Blu-ray + Digital) Combo, Blu-ray (+ Digital), and DVD editions will release on December 9, per Blu-ray.

The physical releases come with several special features, including Life Swap: Making Good Fortune, The Los Angeles of Good Fortune, and The Clothes Make the Man…and the Angel, which dives into the costume work behind Reeves’ winged character. Additional exclusives include a ride-along with delivery workers featured in the film, dance training sessions with choreographer Michael Arnold, and a commentary track by Ansari and producer Alan Yang.

Good Fortune: Cast & Plot

The movie stars Reeves alongside Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. Its story revolves around Gabriel, who takes a struggling man named Arj, played by Ansari, and switches his life with that of his rich boss, portrayed by Rogen. Gabriel’s divine experiment was meant to prove that money cannot solve every problem, although the results ultimately reveal something more complex.

Good Fortune Box Office Struggle

Good Fortune opened to decent reviews leaning toward the positive, but audiences were slow to turn up. Made on a $30 million budget, it managed only $16.4 million globally, leaving Lionsgate Films in need of other ways to recoup costs. That opportunity now arrives through home entertainment.

Good Fortune Box Office Summary

North America – $14.8m

International – $1.5m

Worldwide – $16.4m

Why Good Fortune Could Find New Life at Home

Good Fortune’s story may now find its audience beyond theaters. Comedies with an R-rating have become a tough sell on the big screen, even when led by someone like Reeves. But the home release could give the film a second wind, especially among viewers who are curious about seeing the actor in a role far from his usual action persona.

Good Fortune Trailer

