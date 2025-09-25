Keanu Reeves is among the most bankable actors in Hollywood, with back-to-back critical and commercial hits in his resume. The fan-favorite actor has never hesitated to embrace a wide variety of roles in movies ranging from comedy to action to drama. Over the past decade, the Canadian actor and musician has starred in multiple blockbusters, establishing his status as one of the most sought-after action stars.

In this list, we will look at the highest-grossing films of Keanu Reeves’ career, ranked from highest to lowest per their worldwide box office collection, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

1. Toy Story 4 – $1B

Streaming On: JioHotstar, Disney+

JioHotstar, Disney+ IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Josh Cooley

To date, Keanu Reeves’ highest-grossing film is Pixar’s Toy Story 4, which was released in 2019. It is his only film to cross the $1 billion mark, and also the most economically successful movie of the franchise. In this fourth part of the franchise, Woody gets separated from his friends and meets his old love interest, Bo Peep. Reeve’s character, Duke Caboom, is an under-confident stunt racing toy. Fans loved the character and his storyline. Reeves’ voice was the icing on the cake.

2. The Matrix Reloaded – $741.8M

Streaming On: HBO Max

HBO Max IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

The 2003 film was a follow-up to the immensely successful The Matrix. Reeves played the role of Neo, a cybercriminal and computer programmer who, along with his team, tries to rescue the Keymaker from the Merovingian. This action-packed and intelligence-themed film outdid the first in gross earnings worldwide, making $741.8 million.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $492M

Streaming On: Paramount+

Paramount+ IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Jeff Fowler

In the animated film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Reeves gives his voice to the antagonist Shadow. The character was shown as a powerful yet tragic anti-hero with only one agenda: revenge. The Speed star told Cinema Express that the role was very special, as he empathized with the character. He said, “Playing Shadow has been very special for me. I read the script as his internal struggle, and I felt sorry for him. He’s lost the one person he cared about and spent 50 years in suspended animation.” Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves’ film was a box office success with gross earnings of $492 million.

4. The Matrix – $467.2M

Streaming On: HBO Max

HBO Max IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Director: Lana and Lilly Wachowski

The 1999 film became the turning point in Keanu Reeves’ career, establishing him as a Hollywood star. Reeves played the character of Neo, a computer programmer in a dystopian future where the world is ruled by machines. Neo teams up with Trinity and Morpheus to fight against the Agents and realizes his true potential. The sci-fi film is known for its exceptional special effects and incredible action, which made it a classic and a silver screen hit.

5. John Wick: Chapter 4 – $447.1M

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: Chad Stahelski

Reeves’ iconic role as John Wick has garnered him a massive fan following. Though all the installments of the film have been received well by the audience, the fourth installment earned the most, with $447 million worldwide. The film revolves around John Wick’s revenge against the High Table after they left him to die. The action sequences and epic dialogue in this installment have left fans wanting more.

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth In 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous actor, producer, musician, and philanthropist has a net worth of $380 million. Reeves started acting very young and debuted in 1984 with the Canadian TV series Hangin’ In. His first silver screen presence was the feature film Youngblood.

Since then, the actor has been on an upward graph with economically successful films like the Matrix franchise, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, the John Wick series, and more. Keanu Reeves will be next seen in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune in October 2025. He will also star in Jonah Hill’s black comedy Outcome, Ruben Ostlund’s The Entertainment System Is Down, and the movie adaptations of his Brzrkr comic.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Vs The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office — Which Film Dominated The US Last Weekend?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News