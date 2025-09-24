Two of the biggest mid-year releases, James Gunn’s Superman and Joseph Kosinski’s F1: The Movie, have been on screens for months and are now slowly heading toward the end of their theatrical runs. Both films were box office hits, praised by fans and critics alike, yet recent weekend collections suggest that their time in cinemas is nearing a close. The weekend earnings, which usually give a major boost to any movie’s overall tally, have been very low for both, signaling the final chapter of their theatrical journeys.

Superman Revived The DC Franchise At The Box Office

Superman was expected to be a major hit, riding on the hype around James Gunn taking over the DC franchise and revamping it since Zack Snyder. The movie managed to pull strong numbers, becoming the highest-grossing superhero release of the year, but even with its success, the last weekend collection tells a different story. The movie earned only around $119K domestically over the weekend, averaging $640 per theater. From an initial release in over 4,000 theaters, the count has now dropped to roughly 187. The last time it crossed the $1 million mark domestically was on August 23, while the half-million milestone came on September 1, Labor Day. According to Box Office Mojo, about 57.5% of its total collection came from domestic markets, showing a much stronger North American response compared to F1: The Movie.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $354.1m

International – $261.2m

Worldwide- $615.3m

F1: The Movie Became An Unexpected Global Success

On the other hand, Joseph Kosinski’s F1: The Movie has been a surprising box office performer. Released on June 27 across more than 3,600 theaters in North America, its domestic earnings have been modest. The film grossed only $189 million in North America, reflecting that it was never a major hit there. The last time it crossed $1 million in a single day was August 16, and the half-million mark came on August 23. Now, the film earns only a few thousand dollars daily, with Monday’s take around $9K.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

North America – $189.4m

International – $434.9m

Worldwide– $624.3m

Last weekend, F1: The Movie earned just $74.5K, averaging under $1,000 per theater. Its success largely stems from international markets, with the worldwide gross expected to settle under $630 million. The movie has become the highest-grossing film in Brad Pitt’s career and for Apple Studio productions, fueling speculation about a potential sequel.

Over the last weekend, Superman earned more than F1. Looking at the last weekend alone, Superman outperformed Brad Pitt’s starrer, earning $119K compared to F1’s $74.5K, making it the highest-grossing for the weekend.

Comparing Domestic & Global Box Office Performance

While Superman has performed better domestically, F1: The Movie holds an edge in per-theater average and overall global box office haul. Superman trails slightly in worldwide earnings but surpasses other superhero films this year. Both movies’ weekend collections are declining steadily, and theater counts have dramatically reduced from their initial releases, signaling the final days for both titles on the big screen.

However, despite lower weekend numbers, both films have cemented their place as major releases of 2025, demonstrating the balance between local and global box office dynamics, but the final weeks will likely see both movies’ earnings dwindle further.

The box office patterns of these films also hint at broader industry trends. Domestic audiences continue to favor established franchises like DC, while international markets can elevate unexpected successes. Superman benefits from loyal superhero fanbases, whereas F1 proves that strong storytelling, star power, and global marketing can convert skeptical domestic reception into worldwide triumph.

Both films now face their final days on screens, with weekend earnings likely to decline further. Yet, their performances this year ensure they will be remembered as defining releases, offering lessons in audience engagement, and the unpredictable nature of cinematic hits.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

