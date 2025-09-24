With a global haul of $401 million (per Box Office Mojo), The Conjuring: Last Rites now ranks as the 12th highest-grossing release of 2025 and stands as the top-earning horror film of the year. Despite a modest 59% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the ninth entry in the Conjuring franchise has crossed $150 million in North America and is inching closer to the $250 million milestone internationally.

In the past few days, Last Rites has surpassed the worldwide earnings of several past hits, including Toy Story (1995), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024), and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). The latest Conjuring installment is now closing in on the lifetime gross of Ridley Scott’s 2012 sci-fi horror film Prometheus, the fifth entry in the Alien franchise. Read on to see how much more The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn globally to overtake Prometheus.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Prometheus – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $151.5 million

International: $249.5 million

Worldwide: $401 million

Prometheus – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $126.4 million

International: $276.9 million

Worldwide: $403.3 million

At present, The Conjuring: Last Rites trails Ridley Scott’s Prometheus by roughly $2.3 million worldwide. However, at its current pace, the latest Conjuring entry is projected to overtake the Alien-universe film’s lifetime gross within the next few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Alien Films – Box Office Comparison

Now, let’s see how The Conjuring: Last Rites compares with the rest of the Alien film series at the global box office. The movies are ranked per their worldwide collections from highest to lowest:

Prometheus (2012): $403.4 million Alien: Romulus (2024): $350.9 million Alien vs. Predator (2004): $177.4 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): $130.3 million Aliens (1986): $85.2 million Alien (1979): $79 million Alien 3 (1992): $55.5 million Alien: Resurrection (1997): $47.8 million

As the figures show, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already outgrossed every film in the Alien franchise except Prometheus, and is now closing in on that milestone as well.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

