Alec Baldwin has had his own share of controversies, but no one can deny that he is a remarkable actor. Be it drama, comedy, or thriller, the actor has proved himself time and again. The 67-year-old has given multiple blockbusters in his career, with lead and supporting roles. Some of his dialogues have become timeless, and fans can’t get enough of his style and persona. The actor also holds prestigious awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, for his notable work in film and television. Here, we have mentioned some of the highest-grossing films of his career, ranked from highest to lowest per their worldwide box office collection, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824 million

Streaming On : Prime Video, Paramount+

: Prime Video, Paramount+ IMDB Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director: Christopher McQuarrie

The 2018 film was part of the Tom Cruise franchise, where he plays the role of the IMF’s highly skilled field agent. Alec Baldwin plays the role of Alan Hunley, who was a former CIA chief and later became the secretary of the Impossible Mission Force. He plays a crucial role in the action film, in which his character gets stabbed by a CIA assassin. In his dying moments, his character tells Nathan Hunt to go after August Walker, who attacked him. The film was a commercial success, and its worldwide collection was $824 million.

2. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710 million

Streaming On : Netflix, Paramount+

: Netflix, Paramount+ IMDB Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Alec Baldwin displayed his true acting skills with the role of Alan Hunley in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He took up the role in 2015 as an advisor for the Impossible Mission Force. Owing to his expertise, he became the secretary of the IMF after the defeat of a criminal organization called the Syndicate. The film was the eighth-highest-grossing movie of 2015 with a gross value of $710 million.

3. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – $603 million

Streaming On : Apple TV, Prime Video, Zee5

: Apple TV, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDB Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Director: Eric Darnell & Tom McGrath

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa was the sixth highest-grossing film of the year in 2008. The animated film by DreamWorks was widely appreciated, and it was a commercial success as well, with a gross collection of $603 million. In this adventure comedy, Alec Baldwin provided the voice of the main villain, Makunga. He was shown as a pretentious lion who was against King Zuba and wanted to dethrone him. He adds comic elements to the film with his plots and plans, which include riling up the main lead, Alex, for a fight, all to fulfill his desire.

4. The Boss Baby – $528 million

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video IMDB Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Director: Tom McGrath

Baldwin breathed life into the character of Boss Baby in the 2017 animated film of the same name. The movie left the fans crushing over the tiny human dressed in a suit and delivering sass like an adult. The constant switch between the baby talk and handing an office, instantly hooked the audience and left them in splits. The audience loved the animated film, and Alec Baldwin’s voiceover was immensely praised. The film was a commercial hit and earned a worldwide gross of $528 million.

5. Pearl Harbor – $449 million

Streaming On : Hulu

: Hulu IMDB Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Director: Michael Bay

Considered among the most iconic films of Hollywood, this war-era movie was loosely based on the military strike on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The film follows the love triangle amidst the situation leading to the attack on Pearl Harbor. Alec Baldwin played the character of Major Jimmy Doolittle, the USAF commander who planned and led the Doolittle Raid. It was the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2001, and its worldwide collection was $449 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

