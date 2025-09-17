Following its theatrical release on August 8, 2025, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s mystery horror film Weapons not only garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences but also performed strongly at the global box office. Armed with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a worldwide total of $259.7 million, Weapons now ranks as the 16th highest-grossing film overall and the third top-grossing horror title of 2025. With $147.6 million coming from North America, it is also on track to surpass the $150 million mark domestically.

Weapons has recently outgrossed several popular films like Rush Hour 3 (2007), Erin Brockovich (2000), Annabelle (2014), Us (2019), and Men in Black: International (2019). It is now just inches away from outperforming the 2010 action-comedy Knight and Day, starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz and directed by James Mangold, who also helmed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Let’s see how much more Weapons needs to earn to overtake the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones series.

Weapons vs. Knight and Day – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $147.6 million

International: $112.1 million

Worldwide: $259.7 million

Knight and Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $76.4 million

International: $185.5 million

Worldwide: $261.9 million

As you can see, Weapons is currently trailing Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day by just around $2.2 million at the global box office. Despite already being available on digital platforms, the horror hit is still expected to surpass the action-comedy within the next few days.

Will Weapons Outgross Final Destination: Bloodlines?

With a current global haul of $259.7 million, Weapons is roughly $50 million shy of overtaking the worldwide earnings of another popular horror film of 2025 – Final Destination: Bloodlines ($310.4 million). Considering its current momentum and digital availability, it looks unlikely that Weapons will reach this box office milestone.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office Day 11: Poised To Surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Domestic Haul After Beating It Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News