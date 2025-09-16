Weapons is quickly approaching the $260 million mark and is closing in on $300 million, which would make it the fourth horror film of the year to reach that milestone. Directed by Zack Cregger, the horror-thriller has now been in theatres for six weeks and has seen a steady decline in its daily domestic earnings, which is expected for a film that has been running this long.

Weapons’ Weekend Earnings Drop Below $3 Million

Weapons’ last weekend’s domestic earnings fell below $3 million, making the climb to $300 million more challenging, per Box Office Mojo. While the movie is expected to remain on screens for at least another month, weekend earnings are likely to decline further. Weapons consistently earned around $1 million daily domestically up until the 26th day after release, which was September 2. After that, daily earnings dropped into the thousands, with weekends providing the only exception.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $147.4 million

International – $112.1 million

Total – $259.5 million

Last weekend, only Saturday saw the movie surpass $1 million, while the other days mirrored the same decline. Weekend earnings dropped nearly 48% compared to the previous weekend.

Weapons performed strongly earlier in its run, competing against major releases such as Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and F1, but now, it faces competition from new releases like The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, which has already earned over $300 million, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1, which had the largest domestic weekend opening for a non-Hollywood film.

The challenges for Weapons are compounded by a reduction in theatre count. From over 3,200 theatres, the movie is now playing in about 2,300, making the path to $300 million even steeper.

Weapons Surpasses Lilo & Stitch

Despite the drop in domestic earnings, Weapons has surpassed the domestic earnings of the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch, though it still trails the film’s worldwide total. The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch released this year became a major box office success, crossing $1 billion and becoming the only Hollywood film to do so this year.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

North America – $145.7 million

International – $128.9 million

Total – $274.7 million

Meanwhile, Weapons currently holds the 22nd spot on the list of highest-grossing horror films of all time. It is expected to move past A Quiet Place: Day One ($261.9m) and The Nun II ($269.6m) in the coming days, entering the top 20, though as mentioned earlier, reaching $300 million remains uncertain.

Factors Affecting Weapons’ Box Office

Over its six weeks, Weapons’ performance reflects the typical box office trajectory of a horror-thriller. Strong early earnings gradually decline as new releases take attention and theatres reduce screens. Weekend surges still help the totals, but daily earnings have slowed sharply. Competition, screen reductions, and time since release all shape its current position.

The film’s journey demonstrates both its initial strength and the challenges of sustaining box office momentum over time. Crossing $260 million shows notable success, especially given the stiff competition and changing theatre landscape. However, whether Weapons will eventually hit $300 million depends on the remaining weeks and the audience draw during those weekends.

