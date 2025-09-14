The Conjuring: Last Rites has been hit hard by the release of the new Demon Slayer movie. It has dropped to #3 in the domestic box office chart on Friday behind two new releases. It witnessed a huge drop on its second Friday, yet it will beat the domestic haul of The Nun this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the box office in North America on its day 8?

The Conjuring 4 collected $8.4 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. It recorded the biggest second Friday in the franchise. The film experienced a decline of 75.7% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. It has hit the $113.4 million cume at the domestic box office.

Set to beat The Nun’s domestic haul during this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Conjuring: Last Rites is less than $6 million away from surpassing The Nun’s domestic haul and becoming the second-highest-grossing film in The Conjuring universe. The Nun, released in 2017, collected $117.45 million at the domestic box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing film in The Conjuring universe, only behind The Conjuring’s $137.4 million domestic haul.

This fourth installment is expected to earn between $20 million and $30 million in its second three-day weekend. Thus, it will also surpass The Conjuring’s domestic haul and become the highest-grossing film in the universe.

Check out the highest-grossing films in The Conjuring universe at the domestic box office.

The Conjuring – $137.4 million The Nun – $117.4 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $113.4 million The Conjuring 2 – $102.5 million Anabelle: Creation – $102.1 million The Nun II – $86.3 million Anabelle – $84.3 million Anabelle Comes Home – $74.1 million The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It – $65.6 million The Curse of La Llorona – $54.7 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, was released on September 5 and collected $279.15 million at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle United Kingdom Box Office: Creates History For An Anime Film, Nearly Beats Mugen Train’s Lifetime Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News