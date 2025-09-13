Patrick Wilson, with quite a niche for himself in Hollywood, especially in the horror genre, is synonymous with two of the best modern franchises, Insidious and The Conjuring. Wilson’s name became widely recognized once the first Conjuring film came out in 2013, where he played Ed Warren, the actual paranormal investigator, whose real life cases inspired the film. And now, with The Conjuring: Last Rites already playing on big screens, his time as Ed Warren has officially come to an end following a decade of being the face of one of horror’s greatest stories.

Patrick Wilson’s Rise From Broadway to Screen Success

Long before horror made him a household name, Wilson was already carving his place in entertainment. He spent much of his early professional years on Broadway, leading in several musicals before transitioning to film and television.

Over the years, he appeared in more than 60 film and television projects. He took on serious roles in Angels in America, action in Watchmen, and even joined the DC universe with Aquaman. From Fargo to A Gifted Man, his television work also kept him in the spotlight across different genres.

Patrick Wilson Personal Life and Family

Wilson had fully stepped into the horror spotlight by 2011. His performance as Josh Lambert in Insidious landed him a Scream Award nomination. That same path would lead him into The Conjuring series, a franchise that went on to become the highest grossing horror franchise in history, generating more than $2.4 billion globally. Alongside his film career, he balanced family life after marrying Dagmara Dominczyk in 2005, with whom he shares two children, Kalin Patrick and Kassian McCarrell.

Patrick Wilson Net Worth 2025

As of 2025, Wilson’s net worth is estimated at around $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this comes directly from his work in the Conjuring films, where he not only carried one of the most memorable roles in modern horror but also reportedly earned about $2 million for The Conjuring: Last Rites. Outside these blockbusters, his filmography includes titles like The Ledge, The A-Team, Little Children, The Alamo, and of course, The Phantom of the Opera.

Horror franchises may have lifted Patrick Wilson’s public image the most, but his full career spans much more than that. From Broadway stages to billion-dollar horror hits, Wilson has created a path that balances artistic range with smart choices and consistent effort.

