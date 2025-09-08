Astrology and Bollywood have always intrigued us as Indians. We have a strong belief in the stars of the cinema world and the stars aligned in our astrology universe. We love to read about both with equal curiosity and excitement. Therefore, we decided to merge the two and bring you an interesting list of Bollywood stars that fall under the Cancerian zodiac sign.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Date of Birth: July 18, 1982

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not just a Bollywood superstar but also a global icon. With her mesmerizing performances, this Desi Girl captivated audiences worldwide. She started her career with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, and her journey has been extraordinary. Her roles in films like Fashion, Barfi!, and Bajirao Mastani have showcased her versatility and depth, typical traits of Cancerians. Beyond Bollywood, PC has made a significant impact in Hollywood with her role in the TV series Quantico, as well as movies like Baywatch and The White Tiger. Her success is a testament to her resilience and ability to connect with people on a deeply emotional level, qualities that make her a true Cancerian.

2. Ranveer Singh

Date of Birth: July 6, 1985

Cancerians are known to wear their hearts on their sleeve, and Ranveer Singh is definitely one of them. He embodies the quintessential Cancerian blend of sensitivity and exuberance. Known for his high-energy performances and charismatic presence, Ranveer has carved a niche for himself in the industry. His debut in Band Baaja Baaraat was a revelation, and he has since delivered memorable performances in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Ranveer’s ability to immerse himself completely into his roles, from the charming Bajirao to the intense Alauddin Khilji, highlights his emotional depth and dedication. His off-screen persona is equally dynamic, filled with spontaneity and warmth, making him one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

3. Katrina Kaif

Date of Birth: July 16, 1983

Katrina Kaif‘s journey in Bollywood is a tale of determination and elegance. Born under the Cancer sign, Katrina’s ascent to stardom was gradual yet steadfast. She is renowned for her captivating screen presence and dancing skills. Films such as Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Tiger Zinda Hai have solidified her position as a leading lady in Bollywood. Her capacity to resonate with her audience through her roles, often portraying characters that are gentle yet resilient, mirrors her Cancerian characteristics. Katrina’s off-screen persona is equally captivating, with her poised and graceful public appearances endearing her to fans and media alike.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Date of Birth: June 26, 1985

Arjun Kapoor made a significant mark in Bollywood with his charming personality and boy-next-door appeal. He made his debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, and his portrayal of the rugged and intense Parma Chauhan won him critical acclaim and a strong fan following. His performances in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar showcase his versatility as an actor. Arjun’s journey has been one of resilience and growth, much like a true Cancerian. He brings a touch of sincerity and emotional depth to his roles, endearing him to audiences and making him one of the promising talents in the industry.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Date of Birth: June 25, 1974

Karisma Kapoor was a prominent figure in Bollywood during the 1990s, known for her infectious energy and versatile acting. As a Cancerian, she portrayed emotional authenticity in her roles, whether it was in comedies like Raja Hindustani or dramas like Fiza. Her performances were always nuanced and deeply resonant, capturing the audience’s hearts. Karisma’s ability to balance her career during the peak of the 1990s Bollywood frenzy with personal grace and resilience is a hallmark of her Cancerian nature. Her recent appearance on Television has been warmly received, demonstrating her timeless appeal.

6. Naseeruddin Shah

Date of Birth: July 20, 1950

Naseeruddin Shah, one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, embodies the deep emotional sensitivity and intuitive wisdom associated with Cancerians. His extensive body of work spans mainstream Bollywood and parallel cinema, with unforgettable performances in films like A Wednesday, Iqbal, and Masoom. Shah’s ability to delve into complex characters and portray them with profound authenticity is a testament to his Cancerian depth and creativity. His contributions to theatre and film have not only enriched Indian cinema but also inspired generations of actors.

The Cancerian Bollywood brigade, with its diverse range of actors, brings a unique emotional depth and creativity to the Indian film industry. From global icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas to veteran maestros like Naseeruddin Shah, these stars share a common thread of sensitivity, resilience, and an innate ability to connect with their audience. Their contributions continue to shape and enrich Bollywood, making them truly special in the constellation of cinematic talent.

