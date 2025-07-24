Son of Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s brightest stars. Over the years of his career, he has established his name and proved his worth as a versatile actor. He has done everything from playing the sweetheart Aditya in Jab We Met to portraying the raw and rugged Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab. The actor married Mira Kapoor (nee Rajput) in 2015, and the duo has been adored as one of B-town’s favorite pairings since then.

While she is recognized as Shahid’s wife, Mira is a rightful queen in her own right, ruling thr world of social media. She is a lifestyle influencer with over 4.7 million followers on Instagram. She also invests in different ventures, from yoga start-ups to beauty products, and more. The Bollywood wife can also often be seen walking on the ramp. So, how much net worth does she have? Is it similar to that of her husband or more? Scroll ahead for a detailed comparison between Shahid and Mira’s respective fortunes.

Shahid Kapoor’s Net Worth 2025

According to GQ India, as of 2025, Shahid Kapoor’s estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore. His income comes from films, brand endorsement deals, promotional events, and other personal business investments. Among all these investments, he owns a clothing brand named Skult, which he launched in 2016. It reportedly generates a turnover of 250 crore annually.

According to a Lifestyle Asia report, Shahid’s monthly income is around 3 crore, while his annual income is estimated at around 30 crore. He charges around 15 crore for movies and 4 crore for brand deals. Based on the same report, the Kabir Singh actor’s net worth can only increase with every passing year.

In 2023, his reported net worth was Rs 235 crore, which steadily increased over the years. The Deva actor also owns luxurious properties, including a Juhu duplex and a sea-facing home in Worli, which he shares with his wife, Mira Kapoor. The actor also possesses lavish cars and bikes.

Mira Kapoor’s Net Worth 2025

As per reports by Times Now, Mira Kapoor’s net worth as of 2025 has been estimated to be around 8.6 crore. Along with her firm hold on Instagram, she also endorses multiple brands. In June 2023, she launched her skincare brand, Akind, and officially became an entrepreneur. Her brand has its separate buyer base.

On the other hand, Mira and Shahid have both invested in a wellness start-up, SARVA. She even launched her own wellness brand, Dhun, to promote a healthy lifestyle and self-care.

Shahid Kapoor Vs Mira Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Together, the power couple has a staggering net worth of 308.6 crore. But if we compare their amounts, Shahid Kapoor is richer than Mira Kapoor, as he has been in the Bollywood industry for a long time. Nonetheless, Mira’s financial turnover is impressive and admirable, as she has made her mark in the business venture and fashion industry with her dedication and hard work.

