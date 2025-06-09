Panchayat is a show which is not only loved for its rustic and raw storytelling but is also adored for its performances especially by some of the female star cast. This includes Neena Gupta who plays Manju Devi and Sunita Rajwar who is became a household name for her portrayal of Kranti Devi on the show. Here is comparing the net worth of the two powerhouse actresses who make this TVF show, such an enjoyable watch.

Neena Gupta Net Worth

Neena Gupta is one of the most respected and adored actresses of the entertainment industry. She started her career with the film Saath Saath and went on to do many quality roles with projects like Gandhi, The Deceivers and Mirza Ghalib. However, she broke the stereotype and grabbed several eyeballs for unabashedly asking for work via a social media post. Her viral post also brought to light the difficulty of senior actresses bagging age-appropriate roles after a point of time.

Her career saw a resurgence with the film Badhaai Ho and since then there has been no looking back for her. She has been winning several hearts for her performance as Manju Devi in the show Panchayat. She will also be seen in the upcoming film, Metro Inn Dino. According to Lifestyle Asia, her current net worth is around 70 crores. She charges Rs 50,000 per episode for her TV shows. Her annual income is around 10 lakhs which comes from her films, TV shows and brand endorsements.

Sunita Rajwar’s Net Worth

Sunita Rajwar is slowly and steadily ruling the OTT space for her character acting. She especially won several laurels for her performance in Panchayat and Gullak. She was also seen in movies like Stree, Bala, Kedarnath and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. According to Navbharat Times, her current net worth is around 7 crores. This comes from her earnings from her films, TV shows and brand endorsements.

Hence, it is clear that Neena Gupta is winning the bankability game by 90% when compared to her Panchayat co-star Sunita Rajwar. However, both the actresses play an integral role in making the show worth watching. It can be safely said that they have been major crowd-pullers for Panchayat over the span of the 4 seasons.

