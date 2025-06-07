Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai are among India’s most popular and iconic comedy TV shows. The characters of both these shows have become household names, and many actors are recognized by their character names in real life. One such actor is Saanand Verma, who is widely known as Saxena. Recently, while being on the podcast, the actor made a shocking statement that he doesn’t want to be Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Jethalal. Scroll below for more details!

Enjoys a massive fan base as Anokhelal Saxena from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

For those who don’t know, Saanand has been a part of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai from the beginning. The show started in 2015, and since then, he has been essaying the character of Anokhelal Saxena. His quirky role doesn’t need any introduction, as Saxena enjoys a massive fan base across the country. It won’t be an overstatement if we say that it’s one of the iconic characters of Indian television.

Saanand Verma doesn’t want to get typecast

Recently, Saanand Verma graced the Hindi Rush YouTube podcast and indulged in a highly candid conversation. He talked about various topics and gave some surprising answers. At one point in the conversation, he talked about getting typecast in a particular role. He shared that he doesn’t want to get typecast and to avoid being limited to just a specific character, he took up various projects while doing Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

During the conversation, Saanand Verma said, “Mujhe Taarak Mehta ka Jethalal nahi banna,” explaining that he doesn’t want to get stuck with one image and wants to explore more characters as an actor. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor also revealed that he has already completed shooting for 10 films, which are expected to be released this year.

While the statement might sound shocking to many, it’s actually a valid point made by Saanand. As an actor, one can’t afford to be stuck with one particular character for life, as it restricts creative growth.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Netflix Drops A Hidden Horror Gem That’s Sending Shivers Down Viewers’ Spines – Not For The Faint-Hearted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News