A gripping Netflix drama that kept fans glued to the screen is coming back with a second season, and the wait isn’t too long either. As the platform regularly refreshes its content library, bidding adieu to big titles like Dexter, Goodfellas, Daddy Day Care, and Pride & Prejudice this June, some shows are staying right where they belong.

Beauty In Black Season 2 Confirmed After Huge Fan Response

One of those is Beauty in Black, which arrived on Netflix in October 2024 and quickly caught attention. Fans couldn’t stop talking about it back then, and the buzz hasn’t slowed down since. The show was released in two parts, with the first half ending so suddenly that many kept replaying it in disbelief. The second part finished on another twist, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

What Made Beauty In Black A Must-Watch On Netflix

The drama is packed with ‘a lot of strip club scandal, murder, blackmail, and kidnapping’ and that was only the first ten episodes. Things got even more entangled by the end, especially with Horace, the head of the Bellarie family, who tied the knot with Kimmie in a scheme to shift his inheritance. That move left everyone wondering what would happen next.

Director Tyler Perry told Tudum, “We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellarie family.”

He added, “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

Beauty In Black Series Netizens’ Reaction

Beauty in Black, even though it has a below-par rating of 5.7 on IMDb, has maintained a strong presence among the viewers. One penned on X, “Beauty in Black series on Netflix….WHAT the helly..!!Easily one of the best series I’ve watched in 2025. I fucking loved everything about it. That cliffhanger had me yelling at the screen. Everyone’s face at the end had me cracking up. What a twist! Can’t wait for season two.”

Beauty in Black series on Netflix….WHAT the helly..!!Easily one of the best series I’ve watched in 2025. I fucking loved everything about it. That cliffhanger had me yelling at the screen. Everyone’s face at the end had me cracking up. What a twist! Can’t wait for season two. pic.twitter.com/CCIa8codUz — Alana (@alanaraiyne) April 27, 2025

Another added, “BEAUTY IN BLACK PART 2 EPISODES 9-16. This show is crazy 😭😭😭 this is really an example of God will make your enemies your foot stool cause Kimmie went from a damsel in distress stripper to the BOSS of everybody who wanted to kill her lmfaoo. That whole family needs baptism & an exorcism asap , because them FAMILY demons are different lmfaoo. I need season 2 ASAPPPPP.”

BEAUTY IN BLACK PART 2 EPISODES 9-16 This show is crazy 😭😭😭 this is really an example of God will make your enemies your foot stool cause Kimmie went from a damsel in distress stripper to the BOSS of everybody who wanted to kill her lmfaoo That whole family needs baptism &… pic.twitter.com/aNXhB7Is59 — 3/12 🎈 (@Isaiah_Jaay) March 9, 2025

A third tweeted, “Just finished Beauty in Black on Netflix. The ending was so satisfying. Five stars.”

Just finished Beauty in Black on Netflix. The ending was so satisfying. Five stars. — your dad’s “friend” from college (@_dojomo) June 2, 2025

All 16 episodes of Beauty in Black are streaming now on Netflix.

Beauty In Black Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Predator: Killer Of Killers Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes — Has It Surpassed Arnold’s 1987 Classic & Prey?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News