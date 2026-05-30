From the Sanpals contemplating purchasing a pink Rolls-Royce for their daughter’s birthday to Pamela Serena hosting a birthday bash with cutouts of herself on display, Desi Bling is filled with such jaw-dropping, albeit bizarre, moments. But this is exactly what has made this Netflix reality series so popular. Viewers get an inside look into the ostentatious lifestyles of Dubai’s elite, which are honestly incomprehensible. However, who doesn’t enjoy watching some bling, right?

Amid the series’ popularity, we take a closer look at the net worths of Desi Bling’s cast.

1. Sajan Rizwan

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Sajan is the founder and chairman of Danube Group, a business conglomerate in Dubai that dabbles in real estate development, building materials, and home decor. Today, Rizwan is known as one of the UAE’s most influential businessmen, having started his journey from humble beginnings.

Originally from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, Sajan resorted to small jobs, selling books, distributing newspapers, etc., to support his family financially after his father’s passing. He then went to Kuwait to work in the construction materials sector, eventually relocating to Dubai, where he began trading hardware and building materials as Dubai’s real estate and infrastructure were booming. Rizwan is popularly known as the “1% man,” which allowed purchasers to buy homes at just 1% payment monthly post a down payment, making real estate more accessible to middle-income investors.

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Sajan’s estimated net worth is 2.5 billion. The entrepreneur ranked 8th on Forbes Middle East’s list of the Top Indian Business Leaders in 2021.

2. Satish Sanpal & Tabinda Sanpal

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Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a business conglomerate that operates across luxury real estate development, forex trading, hospitality, and strategic investments. His wife, Tabinda, is a Dubai-based businesswoman and socialite whose wealth is tied to her husband’s.

Satish originally hails from a middle-class family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Having an entrepreneurial streak from the beginning, Satish borrowed Rs. 50,000 from his mother and started a grocery store at just 17. Education never interested him, and he studied only till the 8th standard. Satish eventually transitioned towards the stock market as a commissioned stockbroker and relocated to Dubai.

Satish earned significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, investing aggressively in the Dubai real estate market when prices dropped globally. As the market recovered slowly, his calculated real-time investments saw a massive appreciation.

According to Mint, Satish’s and Tabinda’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $1 billion, and his company, ANAX Holding, reportedly has a valuation of over $3 billion.

Satish and his wife Tabinda currently reside in the world’s tallest building. Burj Khalifa features supremely luxurious penthouses priced at upwards of $90 crore. The couple also owns a massive fleet of high-end cars, including a rare Bugatti Chiron, worth approximately $35 crore, and multiple Rolls-Royce. Satish and Binda also own a private multi-deck luxury party yacht.

During Desi Bling, Satish and Tabinda’s obsession with gold became evident. Satish’s wife, Binda, owns gold worth around Rs. 200 crore. She has accumulated this treasure, thanks to her hubby, who gifts her roughly 3 kg of gold every Dhanteras.

3. Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

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Tejasswi Prakash is amongst the highest-paid actresses in Indian television. After gaining popularity from shows such as Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and Naagin 6.

The actress has relocated to Dubai with her fiancé, television star Karan Kundrra, who also appeared on Desi Bling alongside Tejasswi and is known as one of television’s highest-paid actors, like her. Both started in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show.

According to The Siasat Daily, Tejasswi’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 25-30 crore. Her annual income from multiple streams, including television projects and brand endorsements, is reportedly Rs. 2 crore, with her monthly remuneration close to Rs. 15 lakh. In February this year, Tejasswi purchased a home in Bandra West for Rs. 7.63 crore, as reported by Business Standard.

Her better half, Karan, is popular for shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He has also hosted reality shows, including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Love School, and Temptation Island India.

According to Money Mint, Karan’s net worth is around $11 million, which is equivalent to Rs. 91 crore. He reportedly earns a monthly income of Rs. 35 lakh, attributed to his fee of over Rs. 3 lakh per episode. In total, Karan’s salary is estimated at Rs. 6 crore per annum.

The couple has invested in a lavish property in Dubai worth Rs. 2 crore.

4. Dyuti Parruck & Iryna Kinakh

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Dyuti Parruck is an entrepreneur and the current CEO of Decisive Zone, a consultancy in Dubai that guides entrepreneurs towards establishing companies across various sectors. Dyuti is also known as “Mr. Golden Visa” for his expertise in securing Golden Visas for his clients. Originally from Kolkata, Dyuti started his career in hospitality after studying hotel management at the Oriental School of Management. He has 15 years of experience in various sectors, including luxury travel, corporate advisory, and business setup. He moved to Dubai in 2007 and worked in various hotels, including Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, and the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, before shifting to business in 2012.

Dyuti’s wife, Iryna, who was also seen on Desi Bling, is a Ukrainian who participated in Mrs Universe 2024 and made it to the top 25. Since then, she has expanded into entrepreneurship, philanthropy and women’s empowerment. Iryana is the founder of the activewear brands IKON and Unique U. Her wealth is attributed to that of Dyuti’s through his business. She and Dyuti are shown to have a complicated marriage on the show.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Dyuti and Iryana share a combined net worth of Rs. $20 million. His company, Decisive Zone, is valued at $27 million.

5. Pamela Serena

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Pamela Serena is a former beauty queen, having won Ms. Universe Dubai 2021 and Miss UAE World 2022. She is also the United Nations’ brand ambassador for peace, using her platform to support meaningful causes across the globe. Originally from the UK, Pamela relocated to Dubai in 2012. As reported by The Tab, her net worth is estimated at around $1 million, attributed to her pageant titles, modeling work, and now Desi Bling.

6. Adel & Dr. Sana Sajan

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Adel Sajan is the son of billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan, who appeared in Desi Bling, alongside his wife, Dr. Sana Sajan. Adel is credited with transforming Danube Group from a building materials company into an empire worth billions today. His wife, Sana, is a doctor by profession and the founder of the American Aesthetic Medical Centre. She also serves as the Director of Business Development and Agency Relations at Danube Group.

As reported by Economic Times Now, Sajan and Sana’s estimated net worth stands at a whopping $167.2 million. The couple married in 2017 on a luxurious Mediterranean cruise, and their celebration reportedly cost close to Rs. 100 crore. The couple resides in a 40,000-square-foot mansion reportedly valued at Rs. 170 crore. The couple also owns a luxurious fleet of cars, including a Bugatti Chiron, reportedly worth approximately Rs. 25 crore. They also own a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and a Ferrari California T.

7. Lailli Mirza-Alizey Mirza

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The Mirza sisters are daughters of businesswoman Mona Mirza, founder of Dubai’s highly successful beauty clinic Biolite Clinic, who, according to Prospeo, is valued at $8.8 million. While the net worth of all three remains mysterious, several media outlets, including The Tab, report that the Laili sisters’ net worth is $10 million each, largely from social media earnings.

8. Janvi Gaur

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Janvi Gaur is a Vedic astrologer, spiritual healer, and tarot reader, famous amongst celebrity circles. While her career began in India, she eventually relocated to Dubai, where she expanded her business among the social elite. She has many famous celebrities as her clients, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Bipasha Basu, among others. As per the Leader Biography, her estimated net worth is around $1 million.

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