Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 9: Mohanlal's Film Witnesses Massive Drop
Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 9: Lowest Earning Day For Georgekutty On The 2nd Friday! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Malayalam cinema’s ultimate mastermind, Georgekutty, has encountered its very first real speed bump! While Mohanlal’s highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 spent its opening week rewriting history and cruising past massive global milestones, its second Friday at the box office narrated a slightly different story, registering the film’s lowest day at the box office!

Faced with a fresh wave of new theatrical releases, the Jeethu Joseph directorial witnessed a noticeable drop on Day 9. Registering its lowest single-day collection since its grand theatrical release, the suspense saga is now placing its hope on the second weekend numbers to witness growth yet again!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Friday, May 29, Drishyam 3 witnessed a collection of 4.3 crore at the box office, a noticeable drop from the previous day’s 6.5 crore, as its screen count was cut down to 2,524 shows in India. The thriller managed an average daily occupancy of 34.8%.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the suspense thriller (India Net Collection).

  • Day 1: 15.85 crore
  • Day 2: 11.05 crore
  • Day 3: 13.7 crore
  • Day 4: 13.85 crore
  • Day 5: 7.7 crore
  • Day 6: 6.5 crore
  • Day 7: 6.65 crore
  • Day 8: 6.5 crore
  • Day 9: 4.3 crore

Total: 86.25 crore

Despite the second Friday drop, the silver lining for Mohanlal‘s fandom remains monumental. By taking its cumulative domestic net total to 86.25 crore, Drishyam 3 has successfully dethroned Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Aavesham to officially crown itself as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office!

Check out the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films at the box office (India Net Collection).

  • Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 157.01 crore
  • Manjummel Boys: 142.08 crore
  • Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore
  • Thudarum: 122 crore
  • L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore
  • 2018: 92.85 crore
  • Drishyam 3: 86.25 crore
  • Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 85.26 crore
  • Aavesham: 85.15 crore
  • Sarvam Maya: 76.84 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 8: Only 45 Lakh Away From Hitting The Next Milestone Worldwide – Ready For A Good 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES