Malayalam cinema’s ultimate mastermind, Georgekutty, has encountered its very first real speed bump! While Mohanlal’s highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 spent its opening week rewriting history and cruising past massive global milestones, its second Friday at the box office narrated a slightly different story, registering the film’s lowest day at the box office!

Faced with a fresh wave of new theatrical releases, the Jeethu Joseph directorial witnessed a noticeable drop on Day 9. Registering its lowest single-day collection since its grand theatrical release, the suspense saga is now placing its hope on the second weekend numbers to witness growth yet again!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Friday, May 29, Drishyam 3 witnessed a collection of 4.3 crore at the box office, a noticeable drop from the previous day’s 6.5 crore, as its screen count was cut down to 2,524 shows in India. The thriller managed an average daily occupancy of 34.8%.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the suspense thriller (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 15.85 crore

Day 2: 11.05 crore

Day 3: 13.7 crore

Day 4: 13.85 crore

Day 5: 7.7 crore

Day 6: 6.5 crore

Day 7: 6.65 crore

Day 8: 6.5 crore

Day 9: 4.3 crore

Total: 86.25 crore

Despite the second Friday drop, the silver lining for Mohanlal‘s fandom remains monumental. By taking its cumulative domestic net total to 86.25 crore, Drishyam 3 has successfully dethroned Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Aavesham to officially crown itself as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office!

Check out the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 157.01 crore

Manjummel Boys: 142.08 crore

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore

Thudarum: 122 crore

L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore

2018: 92.85 crore

Drishyam 3: 86.25 crore

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 85.26 crore

Aavesham: 85.15 crore

Sarvam Maya: 76.84 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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