Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil led Drishyam 3 has clocked a century at the overseas box office. The crime thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph is only the third Mollywood film in history to enter the 100 crore club. It is now competing against Lokah Chapter 1. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Drishyam 3 enters the 100 crore club at the international box office!

According to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has collected 103 crore gross at the overseas box office in 8 days. It is the first Malayalam film of 2026 to enter the 100 crore club. Previously, Vaazha 2 (85.75) missed the target by a considerable margin.

Mohanlal’s 2nd highest-grossing film overseas!

In just a week, Drishyam 3 also emerged as Mohanlal’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It left behind Thudarum, which accumulated 93.80 crore in its lifetime. The crime action thriller is only behind L2: Empuraan.

Check out Mohanlal’s top 3 overseas grossers:

L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crore Drishyam 3: 103 crore Thudarum: 93.80 crore

3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time!

The record-breaking spree continues as Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has also emerged as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time internationally. It is now aiming to surpass Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (119.90 crore) to take over the second spot. Post that, it will be the ultimate showdown against L2: Empuraan, which is also a Mohanlal outing!

Take a look at the top Malayalam grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 119.90 crore Drishyam 3: 103 crore Thudarum: 93.80 crore Vaazha 2: 85.75 crore

More about the crime thriller

The third installment of Drishyam also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath. It was released in theatres worldwide on May 21, 2025. It is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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