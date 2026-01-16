The Indian film industry delivered an exciting mix of mass entertainers and critically acclaimed gems in 2025. From big-ticket titles like Dhurandhar, Kantara: Chapter 1, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Coolie, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and Mahavatar Narsimha, the year stayed packed with action, spectacle, and strong storytelling.

When it comes to Letterboxd’s Top 10 action-adventure films of 2025, three Indian movies managed to make the cut – Dhurandhar, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and Mari Selvaraj’s sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan. But here’s the big question: did either of them claim the No. 1 spot? And if not, which film topped the list? Read on to find out.

Letterboxd’s Top 10 Action-Adventure Films Of 2025

Unfortunately for Indian cinephiles, none of the three films, Dhurandhar, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and Bison Kaalamaadan, managed to claim the top spot. Letterboxd’s No. 1 position belongs to Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, followed by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners at No. 2 and James Gunn’s Superman reboot at No. 3.

Meanwhile, Bison Kaalamaadan, Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra, and Dhurandhar have secured the No. 5, No. 7, and No. 8 spots, respectively. With three Indian films featured in an international top 10 list, it remains a noteworthy achievement. And they are ahead of even James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Top 10 Films That Made The Cut

One Battle After Another Sinners Superman How to Train Your Dragon Bison Kaalamaadan F1 Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Dhurandhar Avatar: Fire and Ash Reflection in a Diamond

More About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within.

More About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film follows Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore for unknown reasons. She works night shifts at a café and lives opposite two jobless youths, Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salimkumar). While Sunny is drawn to her, he senses something unusual. As Chandra’s true identity emerges, she becomes entangled in a dangerous organ trafficking ring and must face dark forces threatening the world.

More About Bison Kaalamaadan

The sports action drama follows a determined young man (played by Dhruv Vikram) who fights against all odds to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player.

