The RajaSaab, starring Prabhas, has become one of the most talked-about releases in recent weeks. The film opened to heavy criticism, and the word of mouth has stayed dull since day one. However, in the midst of this, director Maruthi has made a statement that has once again sparked online discussion.

What Director Maruthi Said After The RajaSaab Release

The RajaSaab received a below-par response from critics. Many viewers also complained about its writing, VFX, pacing, and execution. As the film moves into the festive period, Maruthi has been promoting it through interviews.

During one such conversation, he said something that immediately caught fire on social media. He stated, “When you watch a movie for the first time, you notice what’s in it. When you watch it the second time, you understand #TheRajaSaab writing depth. If you really want to understand it, watch the movie again.”

When you watch a movie for the first time, you notice what’s in it. When you watch it the second time, you understand #TheRajaSaab writing depth. If you really want to understand it, watch the movie again – #Maruthi in post interview — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) January 13, 2026

This statement quickly went viral on X. Many users felt he was ignoring genuine criticism. Others said the director was blaming the audience instead of accepting the film’s shortcomings.

One user wrote, “Maruthi already did much harm to the movie with his nonsense speeches and he continues to do so. Writing depth anta! If he actually cares, he would give a solid content in #RajaSaabCircus.” Another user posted, “How can he ask people to watch it again? The ticket rates are already high.”

Maruthi already did much harm to the movie with his nonsense speeches and he continues to do so.

Writing depth anta!

If he actually cares, he would give a solid content in #RajaSaabCircus — The Cineaappa (@cineappa) January 13, 2026

How can he ask like that … unna rates oka sare ekkuva — revolt (@KranthiKumaaar) January 13, 2026

A frustrated viewer said in Telugu, which roughly translates, “here is nothing in the story except bad comedy. They acted like it was a masterpiece. Scenes feel random. He promoted it as the biggest horror comedy. He ruined Prabhas’ image.”

Em undi ra story lo rotta comedy thappithe edho masterpiece manchi connectivity unna story tisinatlu buildup anni random random ga vachi valatai asala movie ni mana states lo vadilithe bagunu veedu biggest horror comedy ani dobbetadu prabhas anna aukat motham teesav ga — soulrider 👻😈 (@SoulRid21518737) January 14, 2026

The RajaSaab Cast, Crew & Sequel Plans

The RajaSaab features Prabhas in the lead, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zareena Wahab in key roles. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

Even with the criticism, the makers have confirmed that the story will continue in a sequel, titled The RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935. This has given some hope to Prabhas’ fans, who want the next part to be stronger and better crafted. As discussions continue online, Maruthi’s remark has sparked a new round of debate.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: The Raja Saab IMDb Rating: Is It Prabhas’ Lowest-Rated Film On The Platform?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News