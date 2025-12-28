With just days left for its January 9 theatrical release, The Raja Saab is steadily building excitement among fans and moviegoers. Headlined by Rebel Star Prabhas, the horror-fantasy entertainer promises a festive blend of thrills, emotion, and big-screen spectacle. The makers recently hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, setting the stage for what they believe will be a memorable Sankranti outing.

At the pre-release event, director Maruthi spoke emotionally about Prabhas and his support for the film. He revealed that Prabhas did not really need to do The Raja Saab but still agreed to the project. Maruthi also showed strong confidence in the film and made a bold statement, saying that even if a small part of the movie disappoints the audience, he is ready to reveal his residential address and meet them personally.

For Prabhas fans, the film marks another unique turn in his career, mixing humor and horror on a large scale. The atmosphere at the event reflected that confidence, with the cast and crew openly sharing their journey, struggles, and belief in the film. Director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and the leading ladies all spoke with emotion, making it clear that The Raja Saab is close to their hearts.

Director Maruthi Makes A Bold Promise

Setting the tone, director Maruthi delivered an emotional and revealing address, saying, “The reason I am standing on this stage today is because of the support you have given me. Two people stood strongly behind ‘The Raja Saab’: Prabhas garu and Vishwa Prasad garu. Vishwa Prasad garu and the entire People Media team put their lives into this film.”

Recalling his first narration to Prabhas, Maruthi added, “After listening to it, Prabhas garu laughed a lot. He did not need to do this film… With Prabhas garu, we did not just make a film; we made a large-scale movie. After adding background score, while watching the scenes, tears came to my eyes. I became emotional watching Prabhas garu’s performance… If even one scene in this film disappoints any of you, I will give you my home address – come and meet me.”

Backing this confidence was producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who stressed the sheer ambition behind the project. He said, “This is the biggest film we have made with the biggest star in People Media Factory. Many thought it was a small film, but we worked for three years to make The Raja Saab. As Maruthi garu said, this film will not disappoint even a single person. Globally, The Raja Saab will be the biggest film in the horror-fantasy genre.”

With its January 9 release locked, The Raja Saab is positioning itself as a high-voltage holiday attraction — a horror-fantasy entertainer mounted on scale, emotion, and unwavering belief from its makers, ready to test its magic at the box office in just a few days.

More About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead and features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed and written by Maruthi, the romantic horror comedy is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

