Ever since The RajaSaab was announced, it has generated massive buzz and become a highly anticipated pan-India film. Headlined by Prabhas, the horror‑fantasy movie is reported to hit theaters in December 2025. As fans await every major update of the film, the makers have now dropped the first poster of Malavika Mohanan, wishing her a special birthday. In the poster, she radiates angelic grace, dressed in a pure white saree under the full moon’s glow.

Surrounded by softly glowing vintage lamps, swirling mist, and fluttering white doves, the dreamy scene creates a captivating and eerie vibe that beautifully reflects the film’s supernatural fantasy theme. The makers posted on social media, writing: “Team #TheRajaSaab wishes our dazzling diva @MalavikaMohanan_ a very Happy Birthday 💫 She’s all set to stun you with her captivating performance 🤩.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The RajaSaab Movie (@rajasaabmovie)

Following the intense first poster of Sanjay Dutt, this latest reveal further heightens anticipation around the ensemble cast. With a teaser dropped in June already sparking massive buzz, this genre‑defying entertainer is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year.

About RajaSaab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror drama with a playful twist. Earlier this year, Prabhas teased the film during Pongal with the tagline: “Horror is the new humour,” sparking growing curiosity about its genre and plot. While details remain under wraps, insider reports hint at a story filled with ancient curses, royal legacies, and a hero caught between two worlds. Prabhas is set to showcase a new avatar, blending action with deep emotions. The film features a stellar cast, with Prabhas in the lead alongside Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal. Sanjay Dutt will appear in a major supporting role.

Starring Prabhas in the lead and directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman S. The pan-India entertainer is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Dhanush Slams AI-Altered Ending In Raanjhanaa’s Tamil Version Ambikapathy: ‘Deeply Concerning’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News