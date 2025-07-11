After back-to-back successes with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next biggie. Getting out of the serious mode, the superstar will be seen chilling out and having fun in The Raja Saab. Fans are already excited to see the fun side of their beloved actor, and there’s good buzz on the ground level. As far as the start is concerned, the film will pull off a bumper opening at the Indian box office, but will it be able to become a clean hit? Let’s discuss it below!

The Raja Saab is mounted on a colossal budget

Before the upcoming horror-comedy film went on the floors, reports suggested that it would be made with a controlled budget, and the actor would be taking only a share of the profits. However, as things proceeded, the makers decided to mount the project on a large scale, with several other factors coming in. A massive set, heavy VFX work, and the reported remuneration of Prabhas took the film’s budget sky-high.

As per Telugu 360, Prabhas has charged a staggering 150 crores as his salary, and the overall budget of The Raja Saab is a mammoth 450 crores. Yes, you read that right! The makers have reportedly spent 450 crores to churn out the horror-comedy. With such a cost, the film has become a risky bet at the Indian box office.

How much does The Raja Saab need to become a hit at the Indian box office?

Against such a budget, The Raja Saab must earn 450 crore net at the Indian box office to mark itself safe. However, securing a clean hit verdict won’t be that easy. To become a hit, the film will need to make 100% returns, and that’s possible when it earns 900 crore net in India, which looks impossible. So, it might become a success story, but becoming a clean hit is out of reach.

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, the film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. It will clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn Might Achieve An Undesirable Feat Despite Double-Digit Start Seems Confirmed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News