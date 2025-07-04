The Raja Saab is almost five months away from its theatrical release. But the anticipation is sky-high, as Prabhas fans cannot wait to see him in a dual role. The romantic horror comedy is already emerging as a winner in the pre-box office battle, having gained the third-highest BMS interests. Scroll below for a detailed report.

The Raja Saab is roaring loud on BookMyShow

As per the live data, around 140.2K users have showcased their interest in watching The Raja Saab on BookMyShow. It currently ranks at #3 in BMS interests among upcoming Indian films of 2025. Maruthi’s directorial has surpassed every Indian film except two.

The Raja Saab vs War 2

Prabhas starrer may soon surpass Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 in BMS interests. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has garnered 159.2K likes so far. With around a 13% jump, The Raja Saab will steal its #2 spot.

Guess who’s at #1?

Pawan Kalyan’s swashbuckler action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit conquers the top throne. Set to release in theatres on July 24, 2025, it has gained a massive interest of 258.6K on BookMyShow.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian films with the highest interests on BookMyShow:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 258.6K War 2: 159.2K The Raja Saab: 140K They Call Him OG: 128.3K Vishwambhara: 115.4K

Considering it is months away from the big release, The Raja Saab is clearly roaring loud in the pre-box office battle. One can only imagine the Prabhas mania upon release, which is sure to create mayhem at the ticket windows.

More about The Raja Saab

The romantic horror comedy film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Maruthi has directed as well as written the Prabhas starrer. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The Raja Saab is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

