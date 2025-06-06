What is the most heartbreaking moment for a father and a son? When the father witnesses his son doing something that is beyond his imagination! One such moment arrived, unannounced in late actor Sunil Dutt’sDutt’s life, when his son Sanjay Dutt was caught up in a mess that turned his life upside down – his alleged link up to the Bombay Blast Case!

The actor was arrested right at the airport and was taken into police custody for interrogation right after he returned from a film shoot! While the media kept reiterating that the police were being harsh on an actor, and there were protests in favor of Dutt, senior Dutt could not believe what was happening!

When Sanjay Dutt Confessed As Per Rakesh Maria!

In Rakesh Maria’sMaria’s biography, Let Me Say It Now, the then Police Commissioner of Mumbai wrote minute details about how he slapped Sanjay Dutt, and the actor confessed to keeping some illegal weapons and later destroying them. The revelation was chilling because no one could have imagined it, including Sunil Dutt – the helpless father!

Sanjay Dutt Had Only One Request!

As per Rakesh Maria’s autobiography, Sanjay Dutt had only one request – not to tell his father! However, Maria could not grant his wish since, senior Dutt needed to know all that Sanjay Dutt confessed. When all the interrogation was done, the Mother India actor went to meet Rakesh Maria along with some of the prominent names in the industry – Mahesh Bhatt, Yash Johar, and Rajendra Kumar.

A Broken & Speechless Sunil Dutt!

As per an excerpt from Rakesh Maria’s autobiography, published by Times Of India in 2020, “Sunil Dutt was very much confident that his son could not do this. Sanjay was called in. No sooner had he entered than he saw his father and immediately burst into tears. He touched his father’s feet and said, ‘Sorry! Please forgive me. Merese galti ho gayi.’ I have made a mistake, he confessed. He then proceeded to narrate his follies.”

The excerpt further narrated how Sunil Dutt stood heartbroken at the confession, and Rakesh Maria recalled it in his book and wrote, “The incredulity of what he had just heard rendered him speechless and totally stunned. The magnitude of Sanjay‘s actions shook the foundations of his belief and confidence. He was a broken man – his reputation, stature, and standing punctured and deflated!”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was found guilty under the TADA Act and served a 6-year jail sentence as a punishment.

