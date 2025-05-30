All diehard Indian cinephiles might have heard countless behind-the-scenes stories about how the team behind Lagaan overcame numerous hurdles. From battling scorching heat and managing budget overruns to handling massive crowds — and even Aamir Khan singing the ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ song to keep the extras engaged — the challenges were endless.

The film broke conventional Bollywood norms, making it seem like a risky venture on paper. But here’s something you might not know: if it weren’t for the long-running TV series CID, Lagaan might never have existed. Curious? Read on to know more about the fascinating connection between CID and Lagaan.

Lagaan’s Surprising Origin Story

In an earlier interview with Mirchi Plus, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker revealed that the two years he spent as an actor on the TV show CID were a great learning experience. But here’s the real surprise — he wrote the script for Lagaan in the makeup rooms of CID! Can you believe that? The Oscar-nominated epic was born between takes on a crime show set. Eventually the film gained cult status and went on to become one of only three Indian films ever nominated for an Academy Award, the other two being Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

Lagaan – Plot Summary

Set in 1893, the period sports drama revolves around a group of villagers who are burdened by heavy taxes imposed by an arrogant British Indian Army officer, Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne). When a rebellious villager, Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), accepts Captain Russell’s challenge to defeat the Britishers in cricket, the villagers must quickly learn the new game to avoid paying taxes for the next three years.

Lagaan – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Lagaan was an instant favourite among critics and audiences and became a landmark film in Indian cinema. The film is Certified Fresh and holds a critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes (rare for an Indian movie). Moreover, it has a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Is Lagaan Streaming on OTT?

Surprisingly, Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan’s cult film Lagaan is not streaming on any Indian OTT platform.

