Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance as Queen Jodhabai in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar had received several laurels. However, the actress had lost the IFFA Awards for the Best Actress to Priyanka Chopra that year. For the unversed, Priyanka had won the award that year for her performance in Fashion. Did you know that this left the director of the historical drama, Ashutosh Gowariker extremely unhappy?

When Ashutosh Gowariker Challenged Priyanka Chopra’s Win

Talking about the same, when Ashutosh Gowariker was announced as the Best Director for Jodhaa Akbar, he shockingly took a dig at Priyanka Chopra’s win. According to a news report in IBT Times, the filmmaker said, “Priyanka I love you, but I don’t know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar.” This inevitably left the audience stunned and sparked a controversy.

Jaya Bachchan Was Dragged Into The Fiasco

Not only this but Ashutosh Gowariker also claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan was also unhappy with the actress not getting the Best Actress award for Jodhaa Akbar. Ashutosh also revealed that the Sholay actress wanted him to raise this issue on the IFFA stage. Jaya Bachchan revealed in an old IANS interview, “First of all it is being presumed that Ashutosh unnecessarily mentioned my name regarding Aishwarya’s omission from the awards. The fact is, I suggested he bring up the question on stage at IIFA. We were discussing why Aishwarya has not been given any award for Jodha Akbar and I suggested Ashutosh bring up the matter. So when he mentioned my name he wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra had no qualms with Ashutosh Gowariker or Jaya Bachchan’s statements. Priyanka also worked with Gowariker the following year in the movie, What’s Your Rashee. While the movie tanked at the box office, Priyanka’s performance as 12 different characters were much appreciated.

