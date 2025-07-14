The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Adam giving his family some key intel on Cane and his pursuits back home, On the other hand, Sharon and Nick joined hands to help Phyllis while Kyle and Audra kept their flirtation and temptation game ongoing, keeping things ablaze.

Claire leaned on Holden after the passing of her father Cole, while Victoria had the support of Nate instead. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 14, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cane confronting Damian about his feelings for Lily. It is no secret that Cane still has feelings for his former wife, Lily, and came back after six years, hoping to win her heart once again. But she is having none of that and wants him to stay as far away as possible.

Lily also kissed Damian in front of Cane to give him a clear message. Is that why Cane is asking Damian how he truly feels about Lily? He is not happy seeing the two get closer and is hoping to ensure he gets another chance with Lily. Is his jealousy going to force him to do something big?

Cane sat down for drinks with Damian, but the latter isn’t too sure if the billionaire can be trusted. He asks Cane if he is going to poison him, but that’s when something dramatic happens, leaving Damian bloody and in Cane’s arms. Did he plan this, or did someone do this to frame him?

On the other hand, Amanda strikes a deal. Who could she be shaking hands with? She is the legal representative of Cane and has been by his side, keeping his secrets and distracting the others from his true motives. Now that she is making deals, who could be the one on the other end?

Is it Phyllis? Or Devon? Or maybe even Victor? And last but not least, Phyllis finds herself in a dangerous situation. She is known for being the one to always get stuck in something crazy. And now she walked in on Cane and Damian the moment he fell into the former’s arms, bloodied.

Is she going to believe what she is seeing without knowing what actually happened before she arrived? Stay tuned to know even more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Dexter: Resurrection Episodes 1 & 2 Recap — Michael C. Hall’s Killer Springs Back To Life & Straight Down A Rabbit Hole (Spoilers Ahead)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News