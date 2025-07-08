The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor seizing an opportunity to strike back now that he had intel on Cane. On the other side, Phyllis pursued Cane in an attempt to convince him to let her join in, and Audra received mixed signals from Kyle, which confused her momentarily.

The drama is there, avid watchers of the soap opera just have to sit back and enjoy it with a bucket of popcorn. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victoria being comforted by someone from her past. She’s going through a really hard time and has nobody to comfort her. Victoria just lost Cole and her whole family is in France. They have no idea that he passed away while she is alone, dealing with the loss.

The heartbreak is massive, for Victoria and for Claire who lost her father. In this time of need, which person from her past will comfort Victoria? Is this going to be Nate? After all, they had a fling together and he is from her past. He is also in Genoa City unlike his girlfriend Audra who is in France.

Or is this going to be someone else? On the other hand, Mariah and Tessa ponder their future. The two are facing a rough patch in their marriage and Mariah’s stubborn behavior and refusal to reveal her secrets is not helping. Even though Tessa has been quite patient with her, but only for so long.

Mariah refuses to reveal what secret she has been keeping under wraps, and the guilt is eating her up. It has also destroyed their happy marriage and it’s time they ponder what their future together looks like. Is this going to be the permanent end of their romance? Or is there still some hope left?

As things refuse to fix themselves, Tessa asks if the break they are going through should turn permanent. How will Mariah respond? Will she agree, or will she try to find a solution to the mess their marriage has become? Danny preps to make a big decision. Is he going to propose to Christine?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Is Left Shocked While Her Loved Ones Are Hot On Luna’s Trail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News