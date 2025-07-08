The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Lulu being enraged. She was shocked to find out that Rocco discovered the truth about Britt being his surrogate mother. Sasha made a horrifying discovery about Daisy being missing and quickly informed Michael their daughter was kidnapped.

Gio seeked a new perspective while Anna questioned Sidwell. Cody and Brook Lynn cleared the air about the Lulu and Rocco situation. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Brook Lynn playing defense. Things took a turn when Lulu discovered that Rocco had found out about Britt being his surrogate mother. Lulu was instantly enraged and confronted Brook Lynn. The latter had slapped Lulu the last time and is the one facing the slap now.

Will Brook Lynn explain that she never gave the file to Rocco and that she had backed out of the mess? Does it even matter when Lulu will blame her no matter what despite what she only recently did about Gio? Will Brook Lynn call Luluy out for being a nasty hypocrite? It’s about to get dramatic.

Meanwhile, Ava confides in Nina. What will she share? On the other hand, Cody furthers his plan. Will he be any successful? Mac plays matchmaker. Will he be able to unite Molly and Cody? When Liz and Portia catch up, is this going to lead to some advice? Or just a comforting chat between them?

Alexis is impressed, but by whom? And then there’s Rocco who turns to Jason for the answers he wants. He is not letting this go and wants to find out everything he can about Britt, the surrogate mother he never knew he had. Elsewhere, Marco thinks Sonny is why his mother Nalia is dead.

He wants revenge on Sonny even though the evidence proves otherwise. And after his chat with Sidwell, he’s even more inclined towards this. After all, Sidwell is Sonny’s enemy and he pushed Marco further in this direction to ensure he stays safe. And then there’s Sasha who is totally panicked.

She tells Michael their daughter Daisy is missing. Who could be behind this? It wouldn’t be a surprise, since someone was constantly keeping an eye on the baby for days. Is it Willow or Drew or someone entirely else?

