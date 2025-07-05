(Spoiler Alert)

Netflix’s highly acclaimed drama series, Squid Game has just concluded with the third and final episode. The finale of Squid Game is more intense and leaves the viewers on a heart-wrenching note. The director of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has said that this was the final season and there won’t be any further episodes.

The South Korean drama premiered its first season in October 2021, and hit the bull’s eye right away. It follows the journey of 456 participants playing deadly children’s games, where the loser is eliminated through death. The deadly drama, though, involved a lot of tears and bloodshed, but it also left a lot for the viewers to learn. Therefore, here are 3 life lessons Netflix’s Squid Game has taught us.

#3 Greed will consume humans

One of the most significant life lessons Squid Game teaches us is that greed will ultimately consume humans. There is no end to a man’s lust for money, and he will do anything and everything to earn it. In the third season, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Hae), who was the winner of the game in the first season, warns the participants that out of 456 players, 455 will die and only one will be able to emerge as the winner. In the voting round, he urges the people to vote against going further into the game.

However, the majority of the people don’t listen to him, and instead, in their greed to get the winning amount, they are ready to kill more people. Even after seeing the brutal killings in the ‘Green Light, Red Light’ game, many players do not relent, instead, they want to go further into the game to kill more of their fellow players and win the money.

#2 Money is not everything

Seong Gi-hun (Player no. 456) wins the prize money in the first season, but he ends up getting more frustrated after that win. When he learns that the original creator of the game was Oh-II Nam (Player 001), he grills him over why he created a deadly game that only led to the deaths of people. After the death of Oh-II Nam, Lee Jung finds out that there’s someone else still recruiting people to participate in those games. He was on his way to Los Angeles to meet his daughter, but found that the ddakji guy who had tricked him into the Squid Games was luring another individual too. He runs to get hold of him, but the ddakji guy flees by then.

Gi Hun appears angrier after winning the game, because it came with the deaths of all the other participants, including his own friend, Sang-woo in the final episode. Even though Gi Hun was debt-ridden before he participated in those deadly games, he was agitated after winning it. It reaffirms the fact that money isn’t everything for a man. It can give you financial stability, but your inner peace isn’t guaranteed.

#3 People will remember you by your deeds, not what you made

A big lesson Squid Games has taught us is that people will eventually remember you by your deeds, and not what you have monetarily made in your life. In the final episode of Squid Game Season 3, Gi Hun eliminates himself, by dropping himself from top of the structure because he didn’t want to kill the baby, that was in his hands. Before killing himself, he says, “We are not horses. We are humans and humans are…” And then he throws himself from the top of the structure.

Gi Hun’s move even left the VIPs who were watching the game astounded. The Front Man (Hwang In-Ho) was also left speechless as he hadn’t anticipated that Gi Hun would kill himself. He then collects all the cash from Gi Hun’s home and transfers it to a bank account, and then gives the card to his daughter, saying that his father left this for her.

It also appeared that The Front Man had a change of heart by the end of the games, and he also stopped doing it. Gi Hun’s sacrifice might have led him to change his beliefs. Nobody would remember who won the game, but Gi Hun, who could have walked away with all the prize money, decided to keep humanity above himself. This reaffirms the fact that after you are gone, people will only remember you by your deeds, and nothing else.

