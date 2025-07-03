The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Taylor shocked by what Hayes had brought home from school. It reaffirmed their belief that Luna was in the city and going berserk with her stalking and evil plans. Sheila, on the other hand, found out more through Remy.

The danger and drama are about to hit the roof, and it’s yet to be seen who becomes the victim on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama that revolves around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Sheila becoming frantic when she realizes Luna’s plan. She chats with Remy, who tells her about his recent experience with Luna. He tells Sheila how she was at a shooting range and used Steffy’s image. She is rattled and worried about what Luna might do.

Especially because Luna told Sheila that she had one more thing left to do before she left the city. The grandmother is piecing together what her psychotic granddaughter is up to and she is not going to let it slide. Sheila knows Luna can cross any line to attain what she wants and target Steffy.

Will she take some action quickly, or will she be way too late? On the other hand, Luna forces Ms. Dylan to get Steffy to Hayes’s school. She is not letting the incident with Will spoil her plans and is already moving onto the next course of action in her mind. Luna reaches Hayes’ school once again.

She forces his teacher, Ms. Dylan, to call Steffy and invite her to the school. Is she trying to corner Steffy and attack her? How will this confrontation go? How will Steffy react when she sees that this was all Luna’s plot to bring her to the school? Especially with Luna keeping the teacher captive nearby.

And lastly, Grace gives Liam bad news. His terminal illness has been a major plot point for the past few months. And now it’s time for an update. Grace Buckingham has some news for Liam, and it’s not the good kind. Is there just no way back for him? What news does she have for Liam now?

Is his time truly limited, or will there eventually be a cure that will help him recover from this brain disease of his? Stay tuned to know more details.

