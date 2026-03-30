In The Bold & The Beautiful, the affair between Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe is controversial for more than one reason. Firstly, Deacon is married to Sheila Carter and is betraying her. Secondly, Sheila is known for being a reformed psycho who can go to murder to get what she wants, making this romance too risky.

And then there is Taylor’s daughter Steffy, who is rightfully against this, as she knows exactly what hell will break loose when the truth comes to light in front of Sheila. Taylor and Deacon have kept going and even got intimate recently. Here’s what Rebecca Budig, who plays Taylor, revealed about it.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Rebecca Budig On Taylor & Deacon’s Affair Behind Sheila’s Back & Its Chaos

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actress stated that Taylor is well aware that she is risking a lot by keeping this romance going, but she and Deacon “have had this underlying pull to each other that has been physical as well as emotional,” which they really want to explore despite the risks.

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The fact that Taylor’s daughter is strictly against this makes this situation even more layered. Rebecca mused that Taylor has been moralistic but is finding it hard to fight her feelings. “She understands the danger that she puts her family in and can see all sides,” but her heart just wants Deacon.

The soap star added that she knew this would be a slow-burning story with a lot of conflict, and it has been nice to play the emotions. Rebecca added that Taylor and Deacon have only flirted during all these years of knowing each other. And that makes this an unexplored territory in the soap opera.

The 52-year-old mused, “The cast is so small, and you end up intersecting with people multiple times, so I thought that was new and interesting and exciting.” As for the fallout, the actress stated that Taylor, deep down, wants Sheila to understand the feelings she and Deacon have grown to have recently.

“Sheila has shown signs of sanity with her, but also signs that she’s not so together either,” which is why, despite the hope, Taylor should fear for her life when Sheila finds out, and it’s about to happen very soon. Rebecca is aware that it’s not an easy path for Taylor and Deacon to be together.

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“I think this is more of a moment to be together, where they can be alone without the possibility of someone seeing them. It’s risky, but it’s just a risk they’re both willing to take,” she concluded about the secret rendezvous and the thrill of being together away from anyone else interrupting them.

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