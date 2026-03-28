The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Kristen threatening Marlena. Meanwhile, the judge’s ruling devastated Rachel. On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel got ready for the adoption hearing that would decide the big fate of Trey’s future. And then lastly, EJ stepped up.

From struggle and confrontation to encouragement and news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 30, 2026

The first episode of the week features Tate and Holly beginning to figure things out. Will they connect the dots? Belle reassures Marlena that she did the right thing. What’s next for them? Brady confronts Rachel. What will this lead to? Johnny and Chanel decompress at home. Will this work out?

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Stephanie confides in Chanel. What exactly will she confess? When Owen provokes Jeremy and Alex, will his agendas work? Philip opens up to Gabi. How will she react? Kate pulls a fast one on Johnny. Is this going to lead to some major drama? Amy begs Sophia to stay home. But will she listen?

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Tate and Holly feel vindicated. Have they finally gotten what they were looking for? Kristen rips into Sophia. How will she react? Gwen brings EJ some news about Dimitri. Elsewhere, Xander struggles to be around Sarah.

Thursday, April 2, 2026

EJ is thrilled when Johnny asks for his help. Will this repair their father and son bond? Philip asks Maggie for a favor. Is she going to agree? Gabi and Theo talk business while Justin urges Bonnie to see reason. Is this going to lead to some changes? And then there is Chanel who questions Paulina.

Friday, April 3, 2026

The final episode of the week features Belle being hurt when Shawn turns down her offer. Steve offers Jeremy an apology. Is he going to accept it? Stephanie confronts Owen. When Julie encourages JJ to seek help, will he take her advice? And lastly, Leo writes about his heartbreak.

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