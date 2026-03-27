HBO’s new TV series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is among the most buzzed-about shows on the horizon, bringing a new cast to the iconic wizarding world. Unlike the original films, this version will explore the story in more detail across multiple seasons. The series features a mix of young newcomers and experienced stars, all taking on beloved roles.

Here’s a simple “who plays whom” guide to help you understand the full cast.

1. The Golden Trio

Harry Potter — Dominic McLaughlin

A young orphan who discovers he is a wizard and begins his journey at Hogwarts. Hermione Granger — Arabella Stanton

A smart and talented witch who quickly becomes one of Harry’s closest friends. Ron Weasley — Alastair Stout

Harry’s loyal best friend, known for his humor and strong heart.

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2. Hogwarts Professors & Staff

Albus Dumbledore — John Lithgow

The wise and powerful headmaster of Hogwarts who guides Harry. Minerva McGonagall — Janet McTeer

A strict but caring professor and Head of Gryffindor House. Severus Snape — Paapa Essiedu

The mysterious potions master has a deep connection to Harry’s past. Rubeus Hagrid — Nick Frost

The kind-hearted half-giant who introduces Harry to the wizarding world. Argus Filch — Paul Whitehouse

The strict and often unpleasant caretaker of Hogwarts. Quirinus Quirrell — Luke Thallon

The Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher is hiding a dark secret.

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3. Students & Key Characters

Draco Malfoy — Lox Pratt

A Slytherin student and Harry’s main rival.

2. Neville Longbottom — Rory Wilmot

A shy student who slowly grows into a brave character.

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3. Ginny Weasley — Gracie Cochrane

Ron’s younger sister, who plays an important role in Harry’s life.

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4. The Dursley Family

Petunia Dursley — Bel Powley

Harry’s aunt, who treats him poorly. Vernon Dursley — Daniel Rigby

Harry’s strict and rude uncle. Dudley Dursley — Amos Kitson

Harry’s spoiled cousin, who often bullies him.

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5. Other Important Characters

Lucius Malfoy — Johnny Flynn

Draco’s father is a powerful pure-blood wizard. Molly Weasley — Katherine Parkinson

Ron’s warm and caring mother, who treats Harry like family. Cornelius Fudge — Bertie Carvel

The Minister for Magic. Filius Flitwick — Warwick Davis

The Charms professor at Hogwarts.

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HBO’s new TV series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, offers an original cast and remains faithful to the original story. The combination of new actors and old ones makes this adaptation an exciting one for new viewers and longtime fans alike. With more time to explore the story, this new version can give each character deeper focus, making this casting lineup even more important.

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