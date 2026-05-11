It is usually impossible that you do not reach out for tissues while watching a Dharma Romance. It is always going to make us reach for the tissues. Well, keep them handy before you watch the Chand Mera Dil trailer. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the trailer hints at another heartwarming, intense Gen-Z romance that will hit all the right chords!

The trailer has kept the central conflict of the story under wraps, but it will see you two lovers, Chandni and Aarav, fighting for each other, but also fighting for respect in their relationship. A dialogue says, “Legendary love stories ki ending tragic hoti hai.” While we’ve seen plenty of Gen-Z romances that focus on situationships and casual dating, this one takes a turn to dive into obsession and pride.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya play a couple navigating the messy, intense, and often volatile nature of modern love. It is not just about the Ishq, it’s about the fight for respect within that love. Chand Mera Dil trailer suggests a story where the characters are vulnerable yet fiercely protective of their dignity, as Ananya’s character says, “Izzat Pyaar Se Badi Hoti Hai!”

The music of the film sounds legendary. Ananya Panday continues her streak of picking roles that feel lived-in. There’s a certain maturity in her eyes when she talks about the tragedy of love. Opposite her, Lakshya looks like the quintessential romantic hero with a dark, intense edge. Their chemistry isn’t just about looking good together in pretty sweaters; it’s about the friction, the heated arguments, and the emotional honesty that feels raw.

Director Vivek Soni seems to have captured the pulse of a generation that is caught between wanting it all and losing it all. Chand Mera Dil looks like a refreshing return to the intense romance genre. It promises passion, heartbreak, and a lot of soul-searching.

Backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza, Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and is set to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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