After leaning heavily into emotional storytelling with its earlier songs, Chand Mera Dil seems to be switching gears. Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s starrer has now dropped a new song, Khasiyat, a lively, high-spirited track that brings a refreshing tone.

Khasiyat Introduces A Lighter, Playful Side

The newly released track, Khasiyat, marks a noticeable shift, focusing on the more carefree, joyful aspects of love. The song, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, highlights playful moments rather than emotional conflict.

Bursting with infectious energy, the song captures feel-good and playful moments that make falling in love an exhilarating experience. With its upbeat rhythm and vibe, the track adds a joyful new dimension to the film’s music, highlighting the many shades of romance that Chand Mera Dil promises to explore.

Strong Creative Team Behind The Track

Khasiyat marks a collaboration between Raghav Chaitanya and Jonita Gandhi, whose voices infuse the track with a fresh, youthful charm. Composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song seamlessly blends an upbeat, catchy sound with lyrics that feel warm, personal, and instantly relatable.

Chand Mera Dil is presented by Dharma Production and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. Directed by Vivek Soni, this film is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 22, 2026. With multiple tracks now out, the film’s music strategy appears focused on showcasing different shades of romance ahead of its release.

Khasiyat Music Video

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