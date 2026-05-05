The Odyssey is a multi-starrer film with Matt Damon in the titular role. Tom Holland reportedly plays Odysseus’ son in the movie, and a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film offers a better look at Holland’s character. The British actor is one of the most bankable stars of this generation, but can his upcoming period drama earn the unreal global total to become his top-grossing film worldwide? Keep scrolling for the deets.

It will be Tom Holland vs. himself at the box office in July, as this Nolan-helmed and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will both be released that month. The young actor has been given blockbusters with his Spider-Man trilogy. Some critics feel he is a capable actor who is still evolving. He is praised for his emotionally layered performances, too.

Tom Holland’s highest-grossing film worldwide

Tom Holland gained global fame for portraying Spider-Man in the Sony-MCU shared universe. He first appeared in the role in Captain America: Civil War. He then got his own franchise and has been delivering blockbuster Spidey movies. As a solo lead, his Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest film ever with over $1.92 billion worldwide. But since The Odyssey is also a multi-starrer movie, we will write this article in that context. Thus, Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of Tom Holland, and it collected $2.79 billion worldwide [via Box Office Mojo].

How much would The Odyssey have to earn to beat Tom Holland’s top grosser?

Avengers: Endgame had massive appeal and is Holland’s all-time highest-grossing film. Although Christopher Nolan is an esteemed filmmaker and The Odyssey is a huge project, matching the global haul of Avengers: Endgame seems far-fetched. Even beating Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.92 billion seems unlikely for this Matt Damon starrer, as it would require near-perfect conditions.

The real win for The Odyssey would be crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide, which would already make it one of the biggest non-franchise hits ever. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hoppers Worldwide Box Office: Pixar Original Surpasses A Christian Bale-Led Terminator Film — Here’s How It Compares To The Iconic Sci-Fi Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News