

Star Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Evangeline Lilly, Tessa Thompson, Rene Russo

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

NOTE: Without letting out *mild* spoilers, this review wouldn’t have been possible. But, I promise not to spoil a single frame from you!

What’s Good: It comes as a game that solves the puzzle we’re living with since a year now but when everything falls into its place, we somehow wish how we were better with unanswered questions!

What’s Bad: It ends! How we’re not getting any more Iron Man-CapAm bromance, Quill-Thor wordplay, Hulk-Banner’s banter!

Loo Break: It’s of 180 minutes & there’s not a second vacant to even give it a thought! Probably the best place after swimming pool to loosen yourself up if it’s an emergency

Watch or Not?: No! Hahahahahahaha

User Rating:

The movie, surprisingly, starts with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) as he finds the reason to go batshit crazy and killing innocent beings. Why is he doing that? It’s revealed very soon. Meanwhile, somewhere in the space Tony Stark (a wasted looking Robert Downey Jr.) and Thanos’ daughter Nebula (Karen Gillan) are waiting for everything to end. But, surprise surprise (that’s a spoiler I’ll not reveal).

Somehow, both of them reunite with the rest of the *alive* lot that consists of Cap Am (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), a very surprising Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), a very hulky Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and few others. Tony is disappointed because he feels Cap Am could’ve done it better. Also, the deep sorrow of losing Spidey (Tom Holland) has made him hollow. But, what matters is they reunite! And we all know when they come together, they somehow find a solution to fight the problem – here Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Avengers: Endgame Movie Review: Script Analysis

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely literally make out (can’t use the F word) with your mind. The story takes a little bit from every theory out there, to create this vicious haze which tangles more if you try to detangle it. Infinity War left us with some questions, and its predecessor answers them but in its own tricky way. Was this a justified ending to those precious 11 years of 21 movies? NO! Because no matter how good this is, saying goodbye to your childhood hurts (Sorry for inclining towards the sentiments – that’s what this film does with you).

At just a little over 180 minutes long, Endgame is the closure we 90s kids needed. As the end credits roll, you see your inner comic-reading nerd vanishing with them. What I wished was for better editing (Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt) because the first half takes a lot of time to build up the things. They take time, but once they’re there then it’s an emotional celebration till the end. Trent Opaloch’s camera covers this grand event without any glitch.

Avengers: Endgame Movie Review: Star Performance

The two leads of the film in Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans prove why they are the longest standing Avengers. Both of them get a perfect tribute and they say goodbye without any hiccups. I wanted more of Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch, but it’s ‘strange’ we were left ‘thorified’. Mark Ruffalo’ Hulk gets a sweet character arc and it’s needless to say how well he gets under that Green skin.

Josh Brolin’s Thanos is not as strong as the Infinity War because this was all about our heroes. Though Scarlett Johansson doesn’t get many butts to kick in this one, she stands out in this chaos. Whoever was expecting much from Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, there’s a lot of life left in her. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket gets few of the very hilarious lines and there’s nothing to nitpick. Out of all the three Chrises, Pratt’s was the most underused one.

Avengers: Endgame Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo just go over every cinematic boundary ever created, and with every frame try to gift the fans a deserving closure. The enthusiasm is visible in every frame, every plot-twist and every surprise that’s waiting for us in the narration. I choose not to address some flaws over this mind-bending crowning glory.

Alan Silvestri’s signature piece from The Avengers still holds the crown of best background theme of MCEU. Treatment similar to Thor: Ragnarok or Black Panther would’ve been appreciated because as most Marvel movies, visuals overpower the aural atmosphere. The music pieces are evenly distributed and that sustains it from being unnecessarily loud.

Avengers: Endgame Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Endgame brings something with itself that you must not be ready to accept it. The fan inside in me cried, the critic inside in me cheered but the child inside in me left the cinema hall half-heartedly. It drains you emotionally! Go for it, if you can get the tickets anytime soon.

Four and a half stars!

Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Avengers: Endgame releases on 26th April, 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Avengers: Endgame.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!