Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is unstoppable at the ticket window and in 17 days, it has registered a total ticket sale of 2.65 million on BMS. In fact, it is now the third highest ticket sale of 2025 for a Bollywood film after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.

Aamir Khan Lets Akshay Kumar Rule For One Day!

Earlier, it was Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, that registered a ticket sale of 2.4 million in its lifetime. It was the third-highest ticket sale of 2025 but Aamir Khan took only 3 days to surpass the lifetime ticket sales of Housefull 5!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Ticket Sales

In 17 days, Sitaare Zameen Par stands at a total ticket sales of 2.65 million. In its third weekend, the film registered a ticket sale of 253.03K. Much higher than the first weekend sales of many Bollywood films!

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million (2025) Jawan: 12.40 Million (2023) Stree 2: 11.16 Million (2024) Animal: 9.91 Million (2024) Gadar 2: 9.18 Million (2023) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million (2024) Dunki: 4.08 Million (2023) Tiger 3: 4 Million (2023) Singham Again: 3.77 Million (2024) Fighter: 3.68 Million (2024) OMG 2: 3 Million (2023) Shaitaan: 2.97 Million (2024) Raid 2 : 2.91 Million (2025) Sitaare Zameen Par: 2.65 Million* (2025) Housefull 5: 2.40 Million

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters

Sitaare Zameen Par Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Sitaare Zameen Par on BMS.

Pre Sales: 92K

1st Week: 1.51 Million

2nd Week: 808K

3rd Friday: 60.53K

3rd Saturday: 98.03K

3rd Sunday: 94.47K

Total: 2.65 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

