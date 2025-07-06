With each passing day, the buzz around Coolie is only getting higher. Ever since the clash between it and War 2 became official, the film has been making headlines for one reason or another. While the battle is going to be very intense at the Indian box office, this Rajinikanth starrer has no other option but to perform extraordinarily at ticket windows to emerge as a clean hit. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller is one of the most expensive films in Rajini’s career. As the superstar is collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time, the makers have left no stone unturned to make it a magnum opus. Reportedly, getting Rajini on board cost the makers a whopping 150 crores. Lokesh’s paycheck for the film is said to be 50 crores.

Coolie is made on a staggering budget

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Coolie is backed by a staggering budget of 350 crores. Against such a cost, the film needs to do historic business at the Indian box office to become a big success. In a clash situation, the film will face a dent in the Hindi and Telugu markets. But it has no excuse for that as it has to do record-breaking numbers.

How much Coolie needs to become a hit at the Indian box office?

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a particular film needs to make 100% returns to emerge as a clean hit at the Indian box office. So, Coolie needs to earn a staggering 700 crore net to achieve 100% returns and secure a hit verdict. Until now, no Tamil film has earned 700 crores, so to become a hit, it must do historic business.

More about the film

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller, Rajinikanth‘s 171st film, marks the superstar’s debut collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

